EQS-News: LAIQON AG continues on its growth path with the GROWTH 28 strategy – Annual General Meeting gives broad backing to the Management Board

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Half Year Results

LAIQON AG continues on its growth path with the GROWTH 28 strategy – Annual General Meeting gives broad backing to the Management Board



28.08.2026 / 08:10 CET/CEST

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LAIQON AG continues on its growth path with the GROWTH 28 strategy – Annual General Meeting gives broad backing to the Management Board

Management Board outlines GROWTH 28 growth strategy; AuM increase to EUR 11.5 billion

Annual General Meeting approves all nine agenda items with large majorities

Michael Strafuss newly elected to the Supervisory Board

2026 Interim Report confirms operational and financial progress

CEO webcast today at 11:00 a.m.

Hamburg, 28 August 2026.

Management Board outlines GROWTH 28 growth strategy; AuM increase to EUR 11.5 billion

LAIQON AG (LQAG, Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN: DE000A12UP29) reaffirmed its growth trajectory at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year. CEO Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate and CSTRO Axel Hörger outlined the company's operational performance, its key growth initiatives for the second half of 2026 and the continuation of its growth trajectory to shareholders. Assets under management (AuM) are expected to rise to over EUR 15 billion by 2028(e). As of 25 August 2026, the LAIQON Group’s AuM stood at EUR 11.5 billion, an increase of approximately EUR 0.5 billion compared to the figure recorded on 30 June 2026 (EUR 11.0 billion).

GROWTH 28 aims to accelerate organic growth, consistently scale the three segments Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Wealth, and further internationalise the business model. This scaling strategy is particularly evident in the Digital Wealth segment: AuM rose to EUR 1.5 billion as at 25 August 2026 (30 June 2026: EUR 1.3 billion).

The dynamic growth in AuM in the Digital Wealth segment is supported, among other things, by the strategic white-label partnership with Amundi. The LAIQON – EU AI ETF, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 18 August 2026, marks the launch of a family of active Next. Generation AI ETFs. With Amundi as European white-label partner, LAIQON is unlocking new distribution opportunities and accelerating the international scaling of its AI-based product portfolio.

“Over the past few years, LAIQON has established the technological and operational platform for profitable growth. With assets under management currently standing at EUR 11.5 billion, strong white-label partnerships and our clear positioning as an AI-driven mid-cap in European wealth management, we have a very solid foundation for achieving the objectives of GROWTH 28. The significant improvement in financial metrics in the first half of the year demonstrates that our growth strategy is increasingly reflected in our earnings performance,” says Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, CEO of LAIQON AG.

Annual General Meeting approves all nine agenda items with large majorities

A total of 49,46 per cent of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. All nine agenda items put to the vote were approved with approval rates of up to 96,37 per cent. In doing so, the shareholders confirmed LAIQON’s strategic direction and established a broad foundation for the continued implementation of GROWTH 28.

Michael Strafuss newly elected to the Supervisory Board

The Annual General Meeting elected Michael Strafuss to the Supervisory Board of LAIQON AG. He succeeds Jörg Ohlsen, who resigned from his position with effect from 31 August 2026. With more than 25 years of international leadership experience in investment banking, the capital markets and corporate finance, Michael Strafuss strengthens the Supervisory Board in key areas of expertise.

2026 Interim Report confirms operational and financial progress

The interim report as at 30 June 2026, published today, confirms the key performance indicators (KPIs) released on 11 August: gross revenue rose by 63.4 per cent to EUR 23.15 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 14.17 million). Despite restructuring costs of EUR 1.02 million, the operating Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to almost break-even at EUR -0.29 million (H1 2025: EUR -0.82 million). In the second quarter of 2026, LAIQON achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.08 million, following EUR -1.37 million in the first quarter.

The balance sheet and financing structure were also further strengthened: equity rose by 16.5 per cent to EUR 71.7 million as at 30 June 2026; the equity ratio increased to 48.6 per cent. The debt-equity swap and the cash capital increase completed during the reporting period strengthened the equity base. At the same time, consolidated debt decreased by 8.9 per cent. Cash and cash equivalents almost doubled to EUR 10.5 million. Operating cash flow improved by EUR 2,9 million to EUR -2.5 million; free cash flow increased by EUR 3.7 million to EUR -2.8 million.

The interim report is available here:

https://laiqon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

CEO webcast today at 11:00 a.m.

CEO Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate will explain the results for the first half of 2026, the development of key performance indicators and the next steps in implementing GROWTH 28 today at 11:00 a.m. The webcast will be held in German.

To register: https://laiqon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth management specialist focusing on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trust of EUR 11.50 billion (as at 25 August 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include actively and AI-managed open-ended and special-purpose funds, standardised and holistic asset management, wealth management partnerships, and advice on strategic asset allocation. Its AI subsidiary, LAIC®, is one of the pioneers in artificial intelligence for wealth management with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®.

The LAIQON Group relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) fully digitises all services, from asset and risk management through onboarding to client reporting. This enables the Group to scale high volumes and make its products and services available to third parties via a white-label model.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

Contact:

Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLloyd Fonds AGAn der Alster 4220099 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-145Mail: ir@laiqon.com