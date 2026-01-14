EQS-News: LAIQON AG enters 2026 with strengthened management team

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LAIQON AG enters 2026 with strengthened management team



14.01.2026 / 11:06 CET/CEST

LAIQON AG enters 2026 with strengthened management team

Key positions filled with seasoned experts

Hamburg, 14 January 2026

On 1 January 2026, Dipl.-Kfm. Axel Hörger joined LAIQON AG as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Strategy Officer (CSTRO). The newly formed Executive Board team, with Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Axel Hörger, embodies close cooperation and shared accountability for the premium wealth specialist's GROWTH 28 strategy.

The second management tier has also been reorganised. Four new divisional directors are responsible for finance, AI, technology, and legal, compliance and people & organisation. In addition, Tino Golsch joins the management team led by Stefan Mayerhofer and Oliver Piworus at wealth manager BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH.

By strengthening the management team in key strategic and operational units of the group, LAIQON is underlining its ambition to further develop the company's scalability and innovative strength.

The team at a glance:

Björn Landsberg, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Björn Landsberg has been responsible for the Group's finance department as CFO since 1 January 2026. He brings extensive experience across all areas of finance, from group accounting and the management of transformation and M&A processes to finance business partnering. The Dipl.-Kfm. (FH), tax advisor and auditor most recently served as Group CFO at the financial services provider Brightpoint Group.

Christian Sievers, Chief AI Officer (CAIO)

Christian Sievers, M.Sc., has been responsible for the growth of WealthTech LAIC since April 2020, together with Mr. Plate, particularly in portfolio management. As CAIO, he and his team will drive forward the further expansion of the LAIC Next Gen Wealth platform's product portfolio as well as the support and acquisition of white label partners. Particularly noteworthy is the further expansion of the strategic partnership with Union Investment in the area of the "WertAnlage" cooperation product, which will strengthen LAIQON's growth in the long term.

Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

As Head of Technology, Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau has been responsible for the development and further expansion of the IT infrastructure since January 2021. The CTO's team has contributed significantly to the development of the Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0), which serves as the technological backbone for managing the Group's business segments. The ISO 27001 certification of LAIQON AG and the LAIC subgroup, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, as well as the further group-wide expansion of GenAI, enhance future resilience and innovative capacity of the premium wealth specialist.

Greta Gaumert, General Counsel and Chief HR Officer (CHRO)

Greta Gaumert, a fully qualified lawyer, has been responsible for the Group's legal, regulatory and compliance department as General Counsel and Head of Group Compliance since July 2024. She will now also be responsible for the Risk division and, as the new CHRO, the People & Organisation division, strategically developing and actively supporting the transformation of LAIQON AG into an internationally active, innovation-driven wealth manager.

Tino Golsch, Managing Director of BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH

Tino Golsch has been Managing Director of BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH since October 2025. With his extensive expertise in human resources management, strategic planning and business development, he strengthens the management team of the asset manager BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH.



CEO Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate comments: "With this new management team, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and reinforcing our innovative strength. Thanks to its combined expertise and clear new structure of responsibilities, LAIQON is ideally positioned to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a dynamic market environment."

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth specialist with a focus on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trusteeship of around EUR 10.2 billion (as of 30 September 2025).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed mutual/special funds, standardised and also holistic, individual asset management, wealth management cooperations and consulting for strategic asset allocation. The AI subsidiary LAIC®, with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to map all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and customer reporting, completely digitally. LAIC can thus scale to any volume at and makes its products and services available to third parties as a white label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

