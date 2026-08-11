EQS-News: LAIQON AG: Strong revenue growth in the first half of 2026; increase in EBITDA in Q2 2026 by EUR 2.45 million to EUR +1.08 million

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

LAIQON AG: Strong revenue growth in the first half of 2026; increase in EBITDA in Q2 2026 by EUR 2.45 million to EUR +1.08 million



11.08.2026 / 07:42 CET/CEST

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LAIQON AG: Strong revenue growth in the first half of 2026; increase in EBITDA in Q2 2026 by EUR 2.45 million to EUR +1.08 million

GROWTH 28 on track: Top KPIs significantly improved in the first half of 2026

AuM currently up by approx. EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 11.30 billion (Q1 2026: EUR 9.75 billion, +16%)

(Q1 2026: EUR 9.75 billion, +16%) Revenue for Q2 2026 rose by 23 % compared with the previous quarter to EUR 12.76 million (Q1 2026: EUR 10.40 million); a further acceleration in revenue growth is expected in the second half of 2026

(Q1 2026: EUR 10.40 million); EBITDA for Q2 2026 increased by EUR 2.45 million compared with the previous quarter to EUR +1.08 million (Q1 2026: EUR -1.37 million)

Hamburg, August 11, 2026

GROWTH 28 on track: Top KPIs significantly improved in the first half of 2026

Premium wealth management specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG, Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) is publishing today an update on its current assets under management (AuM) along with additional preliminary and unaudited key performance indicators: Revenue (gross) and consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of 2026.

In the first half of 2026, LAIQON significantly improved its key performance indicators and top KPIs AuM, revenue and EBITDA, thus confirming the successful course of its GROWTH 28 strategy. The operational momentum was particularly evident in Q2 2026: Compared to the previous quarter, LAIQON significantly increased EBITDA by EUR 2.45 million and achieved a positive quarterly EBITDA of EUR 1.08 million. This quarterly result already includes restructuring expenses of EUR 1.02 million.

“We are very satisfied with the performance in the first half of 2026. Operationally, LAIQON is clearly on track and is developing according to plan in line with our GROWTH 28 strategy,” says Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, CEO of LAIQON AG. “The scaling effects of our platform are becoming increasingly visible, particularly in the Digital Wealth segment, both in terms of assets under management and revenue and earnings. The positive EBITDA in Q2 2026 demonstrates that growth and profitability are increasingly going hand in hand at LAIQON. We are confident that we will continue this profitable growth path and have our 2026 targets firmly in sight.”

AuM currently up by approx. EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 11.30 billion (Q1 2026: EUR 9.75 billion, +16%)

LAIQON continues its dynamic growth in AuM: Compared to the Q1 reporting date of March 31, 2026, assets under management rose by EUR 1.55 billion, or 15.9 %, to EUR 11.30 billion by August 7, 2026. LAIQON thus remains on track to achieve its AuM target of EUR 12 billion by the end of 2026.

On July 14, 2026, LAIQON reported in detail in a corporate news release on the development of assets under management (AuM) in Q2 2026, which stood at EUR 11.0 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 rose 63 % year-over-year to EUR 23.16 million (first half of 2025: EUR 14.17 million)

The LAIQON Group’s preliminary revenue (gross) rose by approximately 63 % in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching EUR 23.16 million (first half of 2025: EUR 14.17 million). Key drivers for this development, besides the MainFirst transaction, were organic growth and accelerated scaling in the Digital Wealth segment.

The following gross revenue figures for the first half of 2026 were allocated to the segments:

EUR 15.81 million on Asset Management (H1 2025: EUR 8.14 million),

EUR 3.79 million on Wealth Management (H1 2025: EUR 3.89 million),

EUR 2.04 million on Digital Wealth (H1 2025: EUR 1.04 million), and

EUR 1.51 million on Group (H1 2025: EUR 1.10 million).

The substantial increase in gross revenue of approximately 94 % to EUR 15.81 million in the Asset Management segment is primarily attributable to the acquisition in August 2025 of several MainFirst mutual funds and institutional mandates.

In the Wealth Management segment, revenues of EUR 3.79 million, following a strategic adjustment of the customer structure, are roughly in line with the previous year's level.

In the Digital Wealth segment, revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to EUR 2.04 million (+96 %). The primary driver of this growth was the positive development of white-label partnerships within the cooperative financial group.

Revenue for Q2 2026 rose by 23 % compared with the previous quarter to EUR 12.76 million (Q1 2026: EUR 10.40 million); a further acceleration in revenue growth is expected in the second half of 2026

The LAIQON Group’s preliminary revenue (gross) increased by EUR 2.36 million in Q2 2026 compared to the previous quarter, reaching EUR 12.76 million, up from EUR 10.40 million in Q1 2026.

The following gross revenue figures for Q2 2026 were allocated to the segments:

EUR 8.57 million on Asset Management (Q1 2026: EUR 7.24 million),

EUR 1.79 million on Wealth Management (Q1 2026: EUR 2.00 million),

EUR 1.39 million on Digital Wealth (Q1 2026: EUR 0.65 million), and

EUR 1.00 million on Group (Q1 2026: EUR 0.51 million).

In particular, the increase in gross revenue in the Digital Wealth segment by approximately 114 % in Q2 2026 reflects the increasingly accelerated revenue effect from the ongoing scaling of the Digital Wealth platform. Due to organic growth initiatives in all operating business segments, the LAIQON Group expects a further accelerated increase in gross revenue in the second half of 2026 (e).

EBITDA for Q2 2026 increased by EUR 2.45 million compared with the previous quarter to EUR +1.08 million (Q1 2026: EUR -1.37 million)

The turnaround in earnings in Q2 2026, with a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.08 million, demonstrates the operational leverage of the growing revenue volume. Compared to Q1 2026, this represents an improvement in earnings of EUR 2.45 million.

Preliminary EBITDA for the first half of 2026 also improved significantly and is expected to amount to EUR -0.29 million (first half of 2025: EUR -0.82 million). LAIQON thus achieved nearly break-even EBITDA in the first half of 2026. This result already includes one-off restructuring costs of approximately EUR 1.02 million arising from the optimization of processes and the streamlining of teams. March 2026, LAIQON AG launched a cost-cutting program to support the GROWTH 28 strategy.

CEO Webcast on Friday, August 28, 2026

For interested investors and members of the press, LAIQON AG will host a webcast on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST. Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, CEO of LAIQON AG, will discuss the results for the first half of 2026 and provide a strategy update on GROWTH 28. The webcast will be held in German.

To register:

https://laiqon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/

The updated company presentation is available at

https://laiqon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/investorenpraesentation/



About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth management specialist focused on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trust totaling EUR 11.30 billion (as of August 7, 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been publicly traded since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions through its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed mutual funds and specialized funds, standardized and holistic asset management, wealth management partnerships, and consulting services for strategic asset allocation. Its AI subsidiary, LAIC®, with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers in the use of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

In its processes and data management, LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to fully digitize all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and client reporting. This allows LAIC to scale to high volumes and make its products and services available to third parties as a white-label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.