EQS-News: LAIQON: EU - AI ETF reaches EUR 90 million – US - AI ETF begins stock market listing

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Funds

LAIQON: EU - AI ETF reaches EUR 90 million – US - AI ETF begins stock market listing



03.11.2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAIQON: EU - AI ETF reaches EUR 90 million – US - AI ETF begins stock market listing

LAIQON - EU AI ETF reaches EUR 90 million 10 weeks after listing

LAIQON - US AI ETF listed on all major trading venues as of today

Amundi is once again a fund partner

Hamburg, 3 November 2026

LAIQON – EU AI ETF reaches EUR 90 million 10 weeks after listing

The LAIQON - EU AI ETF (WKN: A42FBA) continues to attract significant interest from both retail and institutional investors. About 10 weeks after its stock exchange listing on August 18, 2026, the NextGen AI Active ETF has reached a fund volume of EUR 90 million.

Christian Sievers, Chief AI Officer of LAIQON AG, comments: “We are very pleased with the strong support from our investors. It motivates to continue on our path and make our AI technology - which we have been developing for many years - accessible to even more investors.”

LAIQON - US AI ETF listed on all major trading venues as of today

Today, the new LAIQON - US Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF (LAIQON - US AI ETF, WKN: A42N8B) begins trading on the Xetra exchange. With this launch, LAIQON’s second NextGen AI active ETF is now listed on the major trading venues - Xetra, gettex, Tradegate, and LS Exchange - and is available through all mayor banks, savings banks, platforms and trading apps.

The LAIQON - US AI ETF invests in the world’s largest equity market: the United States. Its objective is to use the LAIQON Group’s AI to achieve risk-adjusted outperformance relative to the MSCI USA Screened Index, with a target tracking error of 2% to 5% p.a.

Instead of replicating the entire index, the portfolio consists of up to 400 selected stocks, covering more than 90% of the market capitalization of the US investment universe. Additional sustainability criteria complement the AI-driven stock selection; the fund is classified as an Article 8 product under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

The LAIQON Group’s AI, developed over many years, drives the investment process: it is a tool, not an investment theme. Every day, it analyses more than 125 million data points and forecasts returns, risks and uncertainties for individual stocks. This enables ongoing, data-driven portfolio adjustments within the investment limits. The portfolio management team is responsible for final implementation.

Amundi is once again a fund partner

LAIQON also launched the LAIQON - US AI ETF in partnership with Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager. Amundi handles the structuring and management of the fund through its ETF-as-a-Service platform. The LAIQON Group contributes its expertise in AI-driven portfolio management; LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH manages the portfolio as a delegated sub-investment manager.

LAIQON – US AI ETF product details

Fund name: LAIQON - US Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF Short name: LAIQON - US AI ETF WKN / ISIN: A42N8B / IE0006N52L45 Launch date: 13 October 2026 Fund initiator: LAIQON AG Depositary: HSBC Continental Europe Management company: Amundi Ireland Limited Delegated sub-investment

manager: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Benchmark: MSCI USA Screened Index Investment universe: MSCI USA Index Number of holdings: Up to 400 (>90% market-cap coverage) Investment instruments: Equities Tracking error: 2–5% p.a. SFDR classification: Article 8 Fund currency: USD Income treatment: Accumulating Distribution country: Germany Ongoing charges p.a.: 0.49%

About LAIQON AG:

Premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a strong growing asset and wealth manager focused on forward-looking investments. The company manages assets of EUR 11.61 billion on a fiduciary basis (as at 30 September 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been publicly traded since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (WKN: A12UP2) of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.

Headquartered in Hamburg, with principal offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, the LAIQON Group offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions through its platform. These include actively managed and AI-managed retail and special funds, ETFs, standardised and comprehensive discretionary portfolio management, wealth management partnerships and strategic asset allocation advisory services. Its AI subsidiary LAIC®, with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, is among the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

The LAIQON Group uses state-of-the-art platform technology in its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) provides fully digital coverage of all services, from asset and risk management and onboarding to client reporting. This enables the LAIQON Group to scale to high volumes and offer its products and services to third parties under a white-label model.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG is positioning itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

Disclaimer and legal information

This document is intended exclusively for information and advertising purposes. It does not constitute a prospectus or comparable information and therefore does not contain all material information required for an investment decision. This document does not establish any legal relationship. It does not take an investor’s personal circumstances into account, contains no legally binding offer under civil law or invitation to buy or sell fund units, and constitutes neither investment advice, investment brokerage nor an investment recommendation. Investment decisions should be made solely on the basis of the current sales documentation (key investor information, prospectus, annual and semi-annual reports), which also contains the exclusively applicable investment terms and all characteristics or objectives of the fund, including, where applicable, supplementary sustainability-related aspects. From the launch date, the sales documentation is available free of charge in German from the relevant management company (Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Theodor-Heuss-Allee 70, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, telephone: +49 69 71043-0, or Amundi Ireland Ltd., 1 George’s Quay Plaza, DO2 E440, Dublin 2, Ireland), the relevant depositary (Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Kaiserstraße 24, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, telephone: +49 69 2161-0, or HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE, 38 Avenue Kléber, Paris, 75116, France) and the distribution partners (see below). This document has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing following the dissemination of investment research. This document is addressed to potential investors resident or domiciled in Germany. Persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves about any national restrictions and comply with them. Please consult your personal adviser or intermediary.

The management company may decide to terminate the distribution of the fund(s). Investors or potential investors may access a summary of investor rights relating to Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH in German at www.universal investment.com. Legal documents relating to Amundi Ireland Ltd. are available at www.amundi.ie.

We also draw attention to the fact that, for funds for which it has made arrangements for the distribution of fund units in EU Member States, the management company may decide to terminate those arrangements in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC and Article 32a of Directive 2011/61/EU, in particular by making a blanket offer to repurchase or redeem all corresponding units held by investors in the relevant Member State.

Investing, including investing in funds in particular, involves risks. The value of your investment may fall or rise, and as an investor you must be prepared not to recover the amount invested, or at least not to recover it in full. Historical data and past performance, or depictions of awards for product performance, are not reliable indicators of future performance, which cannot be predicted. Due to the composition of its portfolio, the fund/the funds exhibit(s) increased volatility. Among other things, this document contains our current, non-binding assessment of the market situation, products and their possible development, for the accuracy of which neither we nor any of the cooperating companies accept liability. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete or comprehensive. The information has been carefully compiled by the LAIQON Group and is also based on publicly available sources and third-party data, the accuracy and completeness of which we cannot guarantee. The information relates exclusively to the time at which the document was prepared and may change at any time without prior notice. This document is protected by copyright. It may not be passed on to third parties, nor may its contents be used, without the company’s prior written consent.

Distributor: LAIQON Solutions GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, telephone: +49 40 325678-0, www.laiqon.com

Fund management: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, www.laic.de

As at: January 2026 / Doc.C1

Contact:

Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLAIQON AGAn der Alster 4220099 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-145Mail: ir@laiqon.com