EQS-News: LAIQON: New Luxembourg SICAV launches and new equity fund established

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Funds

LAIQON: New Luxembourg SICAV launches and new equity fund established



18.09.2026 / 09:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAIQON: New Luxembourg SICAV launches and new equity fund established

LAIQON SICAV integrates MainFirst sub-funds

LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic: High conviction in future trends

Hamburg, September 18, 2026

LAIQON SICAV integrates MainFirst sub-funds

As previously announced in the corporate news release dated June 1, 2026, the premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG, ISIN: DE000A12UP29) is completing the integration of the MainFirst business, acquired in August 2025, into the LAIQON Group through the LAIQON SICAV, established in Luxembourg on August 12, 2026.

The SICAV structure provides LAIQON AG with an additional foundation for further growth while also advancing the Group’s international expansion.

The four acquired MainFirst mutual funds, which have so far been sub-funds of MainFirst SICAV, will be transferred to LAIQON SICAV by way of merger effective October 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of the newly established LAIQON SICAV comprises Florian Jilek, Senior Fund Manager at LAIQON Asset Management GmbH (Chairman), Dr. Robin Braun, Managing Director of LAIQON Asset Management GmbH and Head of Sales Asset Management & Group Sustainability, Dr. Lukas Hambel, Team Lead Legal (Syndikus) at LAIQON AG, and Jean-Michel Ermold, Board Officer at Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.

The aim of LAIQON SICAV is to consolidate the funds within LAIQON, standardize administration, make processes more efficient, optimize costs, and ensure consistent long-term investor support.

When the merger becomes effective on October 1, 2026, there will also be a change of management company. The previous management of the transferring sub-funds by ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A. will end and will be assumed from that date by Universal-Investment Luxembourg S.A. The depositary of the sub-funds will remain unchanged as DZ PRIVATBANK AG, Luxembourg Branch.

At the same time, the Group is strengthening its brand architecture and market visibility: the new standardized prefix “LAIQON SICAV” will replace the previous “MainFirst” prefix for the sub-funds. In addition, the suffix "Fund" is being dropped from the names of the sub-funds LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities and LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Unconstrained.

Investors in the existing MainFirst sub-funds generally do not need to take any action as a result of the merger. Portfolio management remains with the Global-Growth Equity investment team that has been responsible for the funds for many years. Investment objectives and policies, fee levels, and the material risk profile remain largely unchanged. Differences arise only with regard to the method used to calculate overall risk. However, this has no material impact on the overall risk or investor profile of the respective sub-fund.

The designations of some share classes are changing; however, their distribution or accumulation policies remain unchanged.

The amount of the performance-based remuneration following the merger also remains unchanged, though the basis of its calculation differs.

Investors have already been comprehensively informed of the related changes in a separate notification.

The other funds of the LAIQON Group are not part of LAIQON SICAV and will remain unchanged in their existing structure.

Future fund names under the LAIQON brand:

Existing sub-fund Receiving sub-fund MainFirst - Global Equities Fund LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities MainFirst - Global Equities Unconstrained Fund LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Unconstrained MainFirst - Absolute Return Multi Asset LAIQON SICAV - Absolute Return Multi Asset MainFirst - Megatrends Asia LAIQON SICAV - Megatrends Asia New sub-fund: LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic

LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic: High Conviction in future trends

The fifth sub-fund of the SICAV, LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic, will launch on October 1, 2026.

The strategy builds on the proven approach of the Global-Growth Equity investment team, which managed approximately EUR 2.7 billion in mutual funds and special funds as of August 31, 2026, and has generated annual alpha of approximately 6% relative to the MSCI World Index with its global equity strategy since 2013. Jan-Christoph Herbst is the lead portfolio manager of the new dynamic strategy.

The sub-fund applies the team’s proven bottom-up investment process to a more dynamic return-risk profile and focuses on companies with potential organic revenue growth exceeding 25 percent. Compared with LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Unconstrained, it is expected to have a significantly higher allocation to dynamic growth companies. The fund is thus aimed at investors with higher return expectations and a corresponding capacity to bear risk and tolerate losses.

The strategy focuses on structural future trends such as humanoid robotics, artificial intelligence and its infrastructure, technologies enabling the AI revolution, and critical raw materials.

The high-conviction approach is to be implemented through a deliberately concentrated portfolio of around 25 holdings, with high active weights and a deliberately high tracking error relative to the MSCI World Growth Index. This aims to clearly differentiate the portfolio from the MSCI World Growth Index through active management and to establish the foundation for independent return potential.

Unlike the SICAV’s established sub-funds, the new fund will, in accordance with Article 6 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), draw upon a broader investment universe, specifically targeting young, high-growth business models that, due to their early stage of development, do not yet exhibit all the sustainability characteristics of established companies.

Jan-Christoph Herbst, lead portfolio manager of the new equity fund strategy, comments: “With the LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic, we combine our proven bottom-up investment process with a consistent focus on highly dynamic growth companies and structural themes shaping the future. The concentrated, high-conviction portfolio offers investors unique return potential with a deliberately higher risk-return profile.”

Dr. Robin Braun, Head of Sales Asset Management & Group Sustainability, adds: “The Global-Growth Equity investment team’s compelling long-term performance has been very well received in our sales discussions and is reflected in strong demand. With LAIQON SICAV - Global Equities Dynamic, we are now expanding our offering to include the team’s most dynamic strategy to date, which is specifically aimed at risk-oriented investors with an appropriate investment horizon.”

Launch of sales with retail, institutional, and clean share classes

The LAIQON SICAV – Global Equities Dynamic will be available starting October 1, 2026. The fund is being launched with retail, institutional, and clean share classes.

The specific terms and reference data are presented in the product overview below.

Product details LAIQON SICAV – Global Equities Dynamic:

Feature R (Retail) I (Institutional) C (Clean) WKN A42295 A42296 A42CT2 ISIN LU3283426263 LU3283426180 LU3386659380 Minimum investment EUR 0 EUR 1,000,000 EUR 0 Management fee 1.50% p.a. 1.00% p.a. 0.75% p.a. Distribution policy Accumulating Accumulating Accumulating Investment universe Global equities Global equities Global equities Benchmark MSCI World Growth Index MSCI World Growth Index MSCI World Growth Index Performance fee 15% of outperformance relative to the benchmark; high-water mark 15% of outperformance relative to the benchmark; high-water mark 15% of outperformance relative to the benchmark; high-water mark SFDR category Article 6 Article 6 Article 6 Launch date October 1, 2026 October 1, 2026 October 1, 2026

Additional fund data Details Financial year October 1 to September 30 Cut-off time 12:00 p.m. Fund manager Jan-Christoph Herbst, Frank Schwarz, Adrian Daniel, Tim Haselberger Fund management LAIQON Asset Management GmbH Management company Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A. Depositary DZ PRIVATBANK AG, Luxembourg Branch Registered for distribution Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Italy, and Spain

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth specialist focused on sustainable investments. The Company manages EUR 11.60 billion in assets on a fiduciary basis (as of August 31, 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent Company has been publicly traded since 2005. LAIQON AG has been listed in Deutsche Börse’s Scale segment in Frankfurt since March 2017 (ISIN: DE000A12UP29).

Headquartered in Hamburg, with offices in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin, the LAIQON Group offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions through its platform. These include actively and AI-managed mutual funds and institutional mandates, standardized and holistic asset management, wealth management partnerships, and strategic asset allocation advisory services. With its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, AI subsidiary LAIC® is among the pioneers in applying artificial intelligence to wealth management.

The LAIQON Group uses state-of-the-art platform technology in its processes and data management. Its Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) provides fully digital coverage of all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and client reporting. This enables the LAIQON Group to scale high volumes and offer its products and services to third parties under a white-label model.

Through its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of Europe’s leading AI mid-cap companies in wealth management.

Disclaimer and Legal Notices

The information provided in this press release is intended solely for informational and promotional purposes. The opinions expressed in this press release reflect only the views of the LAIQON Group and are subject to change at any time. Such changes in opinion are not required to be published. The information and opinions contained herein are based on publicly available information and do not purport to be complete.

The statements contained in this press release are based on historical market data and the LAIQON Group’s assessment of future market developments. These market assessments are derived from analyses prepared with due diligence and care. The information contained in this press release is based on sources the LAIQON Group considers reliable, but it has not been independently verified. Actual developments and results may differ materially from expectations. The LAIQON Group provides no guarantee and accepts no liability for the accuracy of such information or the occurrence of projected developments.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, purchase, or subscribe for securities or other instruments. The information contained herein does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, financial analysis, or any other recommendation, and it is not a substitute for individualized investment advice.

Notice of Potential Conflicts of Interest: We expressly note that this press release may refer to securities and companies in which investment funds managed by the LAIQON Group have invested and may continue to invest. Positive price performance by these securities and companies may also have a positive effect on the respective invested funds and, consequently, on the performance and compensation of fund management. A positive presentation of these securities and companies in this press release may also contribute to such positive price performance.

Investor Relations: LAIQON AG, Hendrik Duncker, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg

Distribution: LAIQON Solutions GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, www.laiqon.com

As of: October 2025 / Doc. A1