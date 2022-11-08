EQS-News: Laser Photonics to Participate in North Americas Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event

EQS-News: Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics to Participate in North Americas Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event



08.11.2022 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Trade shows are an opportunity for an industry community to gather and admire the tools of the trade. Industrial laser technology and systems company Laser Photonic Corp. (NASDAQ: LASE) is excited to attend FABTECH 2022 to showcase its CleanTech brand of lasers for cleaning and conditioning metals.

FABTECH 2022 is North Americas largest trade show for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing, where field leaders go to network, discuss best practices and explore cutting-edge industry tech developments. The trade show is to take place on Nov. 8-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, and Laser Photonics booth is at Lot B54452 in Exhibit Hall B in the finishing section of the Main Hall.

Laser Photonics looks forward to displaying its proprietary technology to an industry where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are applying regulatory pressure to clean up the field by cutting out unsafe and environmentally destructive practices. Meanwhile, Laser Photonics can tout EPA and OSHA compliance for its efficient and environmentally friendly Made in America products.

A FABulous Opportunity

"This is the first trade show where we can showcase our new CleanTech Laser systems to current and potential customers and partners, Laser Photonics CEO Wayne Tupuola said. I look forward to demonstrating these disruptive technologies to the world."

Products the company is showcasing at FABTECH 2022 include its state-of-the-art 300 and 3,000-watt handheld CleanTech laser systems and industrial-grade lasers for cleaning and surface preparation, adaptable to a variety of working conditions. It will also bring its newly developed Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor (MARLIN) product line to the trade show. A corrosion-control system designed to mitigate rust for marine vessels, Laser expects to roll out MARLIN commercially by the end of 2022.

Lasers attendance at FABTECH comes on the heels of a recent expansion in sales leads for the company. Since its initial public offering (IPO), Laser Photonics has made plans to beef up its sales team to respond to the increase in its leads and inquiries. The company is looking to hire a senior sales leadership team to strategize for a strong sales future.

Claiming a strong portfolio of industry-leading laser products, Laser Photonics sees itself as serving both public and private sectors in the blasting market. It has already coordinated product sales with a wide variety of Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies like the Navy, Veterans Administration, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

With key implementation and sales announcements since its IPO, including for The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) and the U.S. Navy , Laser Photonics believes it is well positioned to achieve its goal of cleaning the rust off an old abrasive blasting market worth $35 billion. Other companies working in the laser industry include Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) and IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ: IPGP).

To learn more about Laser Photonics, visit its website .

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A. Senior Managing Director Hayden IR

brian@haydenir.com

https://www.laserphotonics.com/

News Source: News Direct