EQS-News: LataMed AI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kevin Rodan to Be Recognized by Ministry of Health for Healthcare Innovation

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kevin Rodan to Be Recognized by Ministry of Health for Healthcare Innovation



09.07.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that Dr. Kevin Rodan, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., is expected to receive a Certificate of Excellence from the Ministry of Health in recognition of his contributions to healthcare innovation, technological development, clinical practice, and healthcare advancement.

According to information provided to the Company, the recognition is expected to be presented on July 10, 2026 as part of Ministry of Health initiatives focused on acknowledging healthcare professionals whose work supports innovation, medical technology development, and high standards of patient care.

The Company believes the recognition reflects Dr. Rodan’s continued commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility, digital health innovation, and the responsible application of technology within healthcare environments.

Management believes the recognition also underscores the growing importance of healthcare technology, digital infrastructure, and innovation-focused leadership in supporting the modernization of healthcare systems throughout Latin America.

Dr. Kevin Rodan, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “I am honored to be recognized in connection with healthcare innovation and excellence. Healthcare systems throughout Latin America continue to face significant accessibility, coordination, and infrastructure challenges, and I believe technology can play an important role in helping address those challenges. This recognition is meaningful not only personally, but also because it reflects the broader importance of innovation, collaboration, and patient-focused healthcare development.”

The Certificate of Excellence is expected to be presented during an upcoming Ministry of Health event dedicated to recognizing contributions to healthcare advancement, innovation, and excellence within the healthcare sector.

The Company noted that the recognition relates to Dr. Rodan’s professional contributions and leadership within the healthcare sector and does not constitute a regulatory approval, endorsement, or certification of any specific product, service, technology, or commercial initiative of the Company.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, insurance accessibility, payment solutions, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, future operations, and anticipated recognition or presentation events.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets; the Company’s ability to successfully establish strategic commercial relationships and implement related healthcare technology programs; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company’s securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.