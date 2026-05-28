Catalyst Crew Technologies Aktie

Catalyst Crew Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US21116R3057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 15:28:51

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. to Attend MEDICA 2026 in Germany as Company Advances Innovative Healthcare Technology Strategy

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science
LataMed AI Corp. to Attend MEDICA 2026 in Germany as Company Advances Innovative Healthcare Technology Strategy

28.05.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that Company representatives plan to attend MEDICA 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, one of the world’s largest international healthcare and medical technology trade fairs.

Management stated that attendance at MEDICA is intended to support the Company’s ongoing evaluation of healthcare technologies, strategic industry relationships, vendor solutions, digital infrastructure initiatives, and broader commercialization opportunities associated with the Company’s developing healthcare technology ecosystem.

The Company plans to engage with healthcare technology providers, telehealth vendors, pharmaceutical infrastructure participants, medical software developers, AI-focused healthcare companies, and other industry stakeholders operating throughout Europe, Latin America, and additional international markets.

Management believes participation in international healthcare industry events may provide opportunities to evaluate emerging technologies, support industry relationship development, and advance the Company’s long-term digital healthcare infrastructure strategy across Latin America and other developing markets.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “Healthcare systems around the world are rapidly moving toward technology-driven and AI-enabled infrastructure models. Our attendance at MEDICA reflects our commitment to engaging with industry participants, evaluating emerging technologies, and continuing to build a scalable healthcare platform designed to support long-term digital healthcare modernization initiatives throughout Latin America.”

The Company remains in the development and commercialization stage with respect to certain aspects of its healthcare technology platform and business operations.

The Company cautions that attendance at industry conferences and trade fairs does not guarantee strategic relationships, commercial agreements, financing arrangements, technology integrations, revenue generation, or future operational success.

The Company continues to advance telehealth deployment initiatives, healthcare analytics integration, operational scalability planning, strategic relationship development, and broader commercialization efforts associated with its long-term digital healthcare ecosystem strategy throughout Latin America.

For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America.

The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, emergency response integration, pharmaceutical logistics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives.

Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic relationships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, commercialization initiatives, technology evaluation efforts, international industry participation, strategic relationship development, platform expansion objectives, operational initiatives, and future business operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company’s securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact
LataMed AI Corp.
ir@latamed.ai
+1 (787) 476-2350
https://latamed.ai

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: LataMed AI Corp.

28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LataMed AI Corp.
United States
ISIN: US21116R3057
EQS News ID: 2335352

 
End of News EQS News Service

2335352  28.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp Registered shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp Registered shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp Registered shs 2,18 1,87% Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:02 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen