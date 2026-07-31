EQS-News: LataMed AI Enters Agreement to Develop Digital Platform Supporting Access to IVIC Laboratory Services

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

LataMed AI Enters Agreement to Develop Digital Platform Supporting Access to IVIC Laboratory Services



31.07.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 31, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (“LataMed AI” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that, through its Venezuelan operating subsidiary LATAMEDAI VE, it has entered into an agreement with the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research, known as IVIC, to develop a digital platform module intended to support access to designated laboratory and scientific services.

Under the agreement, LataMed AI and IVIC intend to collaborate on the design, development, testing, and implementation of a digital interface through which authorized business and institutional users may request available laboratory services, schedule appointments, monitor the status of submitted requests, access approved reports and documentation, and complete authorized payment-related processes.

The proposed module is intended to provide a centralized digital workflow for organizations seeking scientific and laboratory services in areas that may include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food production, agriculture, and related industries. The specific services made available through the platform will be determined by IVIC and implemented in accordance with the technical, operational, security, and legal requirements established by the parties.

LataMed AI will begin working with IVIC to define the module’s functional requirements, user-access procedures, data architecture, payment workflows, document-management capabilities, and phased testing and implementation process. The parties will also establish appropriate procedures governing the handling, transmission, storage, and authorized access to laboratory-related information and documentation.

The contemplated platform functionality may include electronic service requests, appointment scheduling, request-status tracking, secure payment facilitation, and controlled access to laboratory reports or other authorized documentation. The final functionality, implementation schedule, and scope of available services remain subject to continued technical development, testing, and approval by the parties.

“This agreement represents an opportunity to apply our technology to an important area of scientific and enterprise service delivery,” said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. “Our objective is to work with IVIC to develop a responsible digital framework that makes it easier for authorized users to request services, manage appointments, monitor processes, and access approved information through a centralized platform.”

Management believes the proposed module may expand LataMed AI’s capabilities beyond patient-facing telemedicine by demonstrating how its technology can support institutional and enterprise workflows involving healthcare, scientific services, laboratory coordination, and digital documentation.

The initiative is also consistent with the Company’s broader strategy of developing digital infrastructure connecting patients, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, institutions, and other participants in the healthcare and scientific-services ecosystem.

If successfully implemented, management believes the module may provide a framework that could potentially be adapted for other institutional and enterprise service environments in Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America. Any future expansion would remain subject to separate agreements, technical readiness, applicable regulatory requirements, and the needs of participating institutions.

The agreement establishes the framework under which LataMed AI and IVIC intend to develop and evaluate the proposed module. It does not guarantee a specific implementation date, level of user adoption, service volume, revenue, profitability, or expansion to additional institutions. The Company will provide further updates regarding development, testing, and implementation as appropriate.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company’s strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system.

The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the agreement between LATAMEDAI VE and IVIC; the proposed design, development, testing, implementation, functionality, and commercial use of the digital platform module; the possible availability of electronic service requests, appointment scheduling, status tracking, payment facilitation, laboratory reports, and other authorized documentation; the potential use of the module by business and institutional users; and the Company’s broader enterprise technology and digital infrastructure strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company’s ability to successfully develop and test the proposed module, satisfy IVIC’s technical and operational requirements, comply with applicable privacy, data-security, legal, and regulatory requirements, protect confidential and proprietary information, integrate with third-party systems, obtain necessary financing, achieve user adoption, generate revenue, and adapt the module for other institutional or enterprise environments.

There can be no assurance that the proposed module will be completed or implemented according to the anticipated scope or schedule, that users will adopt the platform, that the agreement will generate revenue, or that the module will be expanded to additional institutions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Disclaimer

The Company’s technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified scientists, laboratory personnel, healthcare providers, regulators, or other authorized professionals.

No statement in this release should be interpreted as a guarantee of platform completion, regulatory approval, service availability, user adoption, revenue, market acceptance, data-security performance, or financial results.

This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company’s business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.