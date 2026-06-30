EQS-News: LataMed AI Executes Strategic Commercial Alliance With Vrtice Seguros to Expand Digital Healthcare and Insurance Ecosystem

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Executes Strategic Commercial Alliance With Vrtice Seguros to Expand Digital Healthcare and Insurance Ecosystem



30.06.2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, has entered into a strategic commercial alliance agreement with Vértice Seguros C.A., a Venezuelan insurance company regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance Activity (SUDEASEG).

The agreement establishes a collaborative commercial relationship designed to integrate selected insurance-related services into the Company's developing healthcare ecosystem while expanding digital healthcare accessibility for patients throughout Venezuela.

Under the agreement, LataMed AI VE has been granted the right to promote and facilitate customer access to Vértice Seguros' portfolio of insurance products through the Company's digital platforms and healthcare ecosystem throughout Venezuela. The agreement includes health, life, motor vehicle, commercial, and group insurance products.

As part of the strategic alliance, Vértice Seguros has agreed to actively promote the LataMed AI digital healthcare platform and mobile application among its customer base, including encouraging utilization of the Company's online appointment scheduling platform and broader healthcare technology services.

The Company believes the agreement represents an important milestone in the continued development of its integrated healthcare ecosystem by combining digital healthcare services with insurance accessibility, telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, and other healthcare solutions currently under development.

Management believes that expanding access to insurance-related services complements the Company's broader objective of improving healthcare accessibility while creating a more comprehensive digital healthcare experience for patients, healthcare providers, and other participants within the healthcare ecosystem.

The agreement provides for a commission-based compensation structure relating to qualifying insurance products generated through the Company's digital channels, subject to the terms and conditions of the commercial alliance.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “This agreement represents another important milestone in the continued expansion of the LataMed AI healthcare ecosystem. We believe integrating healthcare accessibility with insurance solutions creates additional value for patients while supporting a more connected and comprehensive digital healthcare platform. We look forward to working closely with Vértice Seguros as we continue advancing healthcare technologies designed to improve accessibility, coordination, and patient engagement throughout Latin America.”

The initial term of the agreement is twelve months and may be renewed by mutual agreement. The Company believes this strategic alliance may serve as a foundation for future collaborations as it continues expanding its digital healthcare ecosystem and evaluates additional opportunities throughout the Latin American healthcare market.

Separately, the Company also wished to acknowledge the recent earthquake that has affected communities throughout Venezuela. As a company based in Venezuela, this tragedy has been felt personally by many within the LataMed AI family. LataMed AI extends its sincere thoughts to all those impacted and its gratitude to the emergency responders, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community organizations working tirelessly to assist those in need.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, insurance integration initiatives, healthcare accessibility initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully implement strategic commercial relationships, insurance integration initiatives, and related healthcare technology programs; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.