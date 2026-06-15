EQS-News: LataMed AI Expands Healthcare Ecosystem Through Strategic Evaluation With Vertice Seguros

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Expands Healthcare Ecosystem Through Strategic Evaluation With Vertice Seguros



15.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, patient engagement, care coordination, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets, today announced that it has initiated a strategic evaluation process with Vertice Seguros, a Venezuelan insurance provider, to explore the integration of insurance products and healthcare technology services within the Company's expanding digital healthcare ecosystem.

The initiative is intended to evaluate a framework through which life and health insurance products offered by Vertice Seguros may become accessible through LataMed AI's digital healthcare platforms while simultaneously enabling Vertice Seguros clients to access selected healthcare technology services, telehealth capabilities, care coordination tools, healthcare analytics, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions developed by LataMed AI.

Management believes the proposed collaboration may create complementary commercial opportunities for both organizations by expanding customer reach, increasing healthcare accessibility, enhancing patient engagement, and supporting broader adoption of technology-enabled healthcare and financial protection solutions throughout Latin America.

Preliminary operational, technical, and commercial evaluation activities are currently underway to assess user onboarding processes, platform integration requirements, operational workflows, regulatory considerations, commercialization opportunities, and potential service deployment models. These activities are intended to determine the feasibility and scalability of a broader strategic relationship between the parties.

Management believes that healthcare accessibility extends beyond care delivery and includes access to healthcare-related financial protection solutions. The Company believes that combining healthcare technology services with insurance accessibility may support greater patient engagement, improve healthcare participation, and strengthen long-term healthcare outcomes throughout underserved and emerging markets.

The proposed evaluation aligns with LataMed AI's broader strategy of developing an integrated healthcare ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence, telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, care coordination, pharmacy connectivity, emergency response capabilities, and digital healthcare services designed to improve healthcare access throughout Latin America.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated:

"Our vision is to create a more connected healthcare ecosystem where technology, care delivery, and financial protection solutions work together to improve accessibility and outcomes. We believe this evaluation process with Vertice Seguros represents an opportunity to explore how healthcare technology services and insurance solutions can be combined within a unified digital platform designed to serve patients, providers, and healthcare consumers throughout Latin America."

The Company and Vertice Seguros are currently conducting technical, operational, and commercial evaluations to determine the feasibility of a broader strategic relationship. Any definitive arrangement would remain subject to successful completion of the evaluation process, negotiation of final terms, applicable regulatory considerations, and execution of definitive agreements. The Company intends to provide additional updates as material developments occur.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, proposed collaboration opportunities, healthcare technology initiatives, insurance integration initiatives, commercialization efforts, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to implement its business plan, obtain financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, successfully complete technical and commercial evaluations, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, deploy technology solutions, operate effectively in emerging markets, and respond to general economic and market conditions.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available information.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors should carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.