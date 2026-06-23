EQS-News: LataMed AI Expands Healthcare Industry Visibility Through Upcoming ES Salud Magazine Feature

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Expands Healthcare Industry Visibility Through Upcoming ES Salud Magazine Feature



23.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, will be featured in an interview in ES Salud Magazine, a healthcare-focused publication covering healthcare businesses, medical innovation, and developments within the healthcare sector.

According to the Company, the feature is expected to be published in the July 2026 edition of ES Salud Magazine and will include an editorial profile and interview discussing the Company’s healthcare technology initiatives, digital healthcare ecosystem strategy, and ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility throughout Latin America.

The Company further noted that it has received a formal invitation from the publisher to participate in a broader editorial feature package expected to include coverage through both ES Salud Magazine and Eva’s Magazine. According to the invitation, the feature is anticipated to be distributed through multiple print, digital, social media, and online publication channels.

Management stated that the publication is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss LataMed AI’s evolving healthcare platform while increasing visibility of the Company’s healthcare ecosystem among healthcare professionals, industry participants, and other stakeholders throughout the healthcare sector. The feature is expected to discuss the Company’s telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, payment accessibility initiatives, insurance integration opportunities, pharmacy-related services, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions currently under development.

The Company noted that the feature is expected to highlight its broader vision of developing an integrated healthcare ecosystem designed to improve accessibility, coordination, and engagement for patients, healthcare providers, and other healthcare stakeholders across emerging markets, while further increasing awareness of the Company’s developing healthcare technology initiatives.

Management believes that healthcare-focused industry publications provide valuable opportunities to increase awareness of healthcare innovation initiatives, share perspectives regarding evolving healthcare technologies, and engage with healthcare professionals, industry participants, and other stakeholders interested in the future of healthcare delivery.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “We appreciate the opportunity to share our vision for technology-enabled healthcare solutions and discuss the initiatives we are currently advancing throughout Latin America. We believe healthcare accessibility, coordination, and patient engagement remain important challenges across many markets, and we welcome opportunities to participate in industry discussions regarding the role of technology in addressing those challenges. We also believe opportunities to engage with healthcare-focused audiences help increase awareness of our broader healthcare ecosystem strategy and the technologies we are developing to support patients and providers throughout Latin America.”

The Company expects the feature to be published during July 2026 and intends to provide additional updates once publication details have been finalized, including information regarding publication dates, online availability, print distribution, and access through the publication's online digital channels.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, industry engagement initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, potential collaboration opportunities, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully develop and execute strategic relationships, collaboration opportunities, and other business initiatives arising from industry engagement activities; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.