EQS-News: LataMed AI Highlights Key Industry Insights and Strategic Engagements Following Attendance at HLTH Europe 2026

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI Highlights Key Industry Insights and Strategic Engagements Following Attendance at HLTH Europe 2026



17.06.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today provided an update regarding its attendance at HLTH Europe 2026, one of the healthcare industry's leading conferences focused on innovation, digital health, healthcare technology, and emerging healthcare solutions.

Management stated that attendance at HLTH Europe provided an opportunity to engage directly with healthcare innovators, technology companies, healthcare providers, insurers, and digital health organizations from across Europe, Latin America, and other international markets.

Management further noted that HLTH Europe provided an opportunity to increase awareness of the Company's developing healthcare technology platform among a broad range of healthcare, technology, insurance, and industry participants. The Company believes engagement with global healthcare stakeholders is an important component of its long-term strategy as it continues to advance the development of its integrated healthcare ecosystem throughout Latin America.

The Company noted that the conference reinforced management's belief that healthcare systems increasingly require integrated digital solutions capable of improving patient accessibility, care coordination, financial accessibility, and operational efficiency. Management also observed growing interest across the healthcare sector in artificial intelligence applications, telehealth infrastructure, healthcare payments, insurance accessibility initiatives, and technology-enabled patient engagement solutions.

The Company believes many of the themes discussed throughout the conference align closely with its ongoing efforts to develop an integrated healthcare ecosystem that combines telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, payment accessibility initiatives, insurance integration opportunities, pharmacy-related services, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions.

Management further noted that the conference provided valuable opportunities to exchange ideas with industry participants, evaluate emerging healthcare technology trends, and identify potential collaboration opportunities that may support the Company's long-term healthcare platform strategy.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “HLTH Europe provided an outstanding opportunity to engage with healthcare and technology professionals from across Europe, Latin America, and other international markets. One of the most encouraging takeaways from the conference was the growing industry focus on integrated healthcare platforms that combine accessibility, coordination, financial solutions, and technology-enabled patient engagement. We believe many of these trends align closely with the direction of our broader healthcare ecosystem strategy and reinforce our long-term vision for LataMed AI. The conference also provided valuable visibility for our platform initiatives and an opportunity to establish new industry relationships that may support our future growth objectives.”

The Company stated that it is currently reviewing and evaluating various follow-up opportunities resulting from discussions held during the conference and intends to provide additional updates regarding any material developments as appropriate.

Photographs and highlights from the Company's attendance at HLTH Europe 2026 are available through LataMed AI's official Instagram page. Management intends to continue sharing updates regarding industry events, conferences, and other corporate developments through the Company's official communication channels.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, industry engagement initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, potential collaboration opportunities, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully develop and execute strategic relationships, collaboration opportunities, and other business initiatives arising from industry engagement activities; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.