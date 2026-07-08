EQS-News: LataMed AI Provides Shareholder Update Regarding Upcoming 5-for-1 Forward Stock Split and Mandatory Share Exchange Process

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI Provides Shareholder Update Regarding Upcoming 5-for-1 Forward Stock Split and Mandatory Share Exchange Process



08.07.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”) today provided shareholders with an update regarding the implementation of its previously announced 5-for-1 forward stock split and the related mandatory share exchange process.

As of July 7, 2026, the Company has provided FINRA with all requested information and documentation relating to the forward stock split and mandatory share exchange process. Based on the current status of the filing, management presently anticipates that the corporate action may become effective within approximately the next week, subject to FINRA's review and final processing. The Company will provide shareholders with a further update as soon as FINRA establishes the official effective date.

The forward stock split will be implemented in conjunction with the assignment of a new CUSIP number to facilitate the mandatory share exchange process. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 21116R404, replacing the current CUSIP upon the effectiveness of the corporate action.

The Company wishes to provide additional information to assist shareholders in understanding how the mandatory exchange process is expected to be administered.

Shareholders Holding Shares Through a Brokerage Account

Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” through a brokerage firm or other financial intermediary generally are not required to take any action. Brokerage firms, custodians, and other market participants are expected to process the mandatory exchange automatically through the normal securities settlement process. Eligible shareholders should automatically receive the appropriate number of post-split shares following completion of the corporate action.

Registered Book-Entry Shareholders

Shareholders whose shares are held directly with the Company's transfer agent in electronic book-entry form generally are not required to submit any documentation or take any action. The Company's transfer agent is expected to update eligible book-entry accounts to reflect the post-split share balance and new CUSIP as part of the mandatory exchange process.

Physical Stock Certificate Holders

Shareholders who hold physical stock certificates registered directly in their own names are not required to immediately surrender their certificates. However, because the forward stock split will be implemented in conjunction with a mandatory CUSIP exchange, existing certificates will represent the pre-exchange security. When a shareholder elects to submit a physical certificate to the Company's transfer agent for transfer, sale, or exchange, the certificate will be processed in accordance with the mandatory exchange procedures then in effect. Upon completion of the exchange process, the transfer agent will issue the appropriate number of post-split shares under the Company's new CUSIP.

Additional information regarding exchange procedures, documentation requirements, and processing instructions will be made available by the Company's transfer agent as implementation of the corporate action progresses.

Additional instructions regarding certificate submission procedures, required documentation, processing timelines, and other administrative details will be provided by the Company's transfer agent as the exchange process moves forward.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “We want to ensure that our shareholders clearly understand how the forward stock split and mandatory exchange process will be implemented. While the vast majority of shareholders are expected to have their shares updated automatically through their brokerage accounts or book-entry holdings, we believe it is important to provide clear guidance regarding the process for shareholders holding physical stock certificates.

As we move beyond the implementation of the forward stock split, management intends to focus its efforts on advancing the Company's telemedicine platform while continuing to pursue licensing and commercialization opportunities for our CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI artificial intelligence platforms. We believe these initiatives represent important components of our long-term strategy to build an integrated digital healthcare ecosystem throughout Latin America.”

Management believes the forward stock split supports the Company's continued corporate development and broader strategic initiatives while facilitating implementation of the Company's new CUSIP and updated capital structure.

The Company encourages shareholders with questions regarding the exchange process to contact their brokerage firm or the Company's transfer agent once detailed exchange instructions become available. Additional updates regarding the effective date and implementation timeline will be provided as the corporate action progresses.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, insurance accessibility, payment solutions, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, corporate actions, forward stock split implementation, mandatory share exchange procedures, capital structure initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; completion of the forward stock split and mandatory share exchange process; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.