EQS-News: LataMed AI to Discuss the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Systems Engineering at Universidad Santa Maria

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI to Discuss the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Systems Engineering at Universidad Santa Maria



05.08.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - August 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (“LataMed AI” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that, through its Venezuelan operating subsidiary LATAMEDAI VE, it will participate in Artificial Intelligence & Health Markets 2026, an educational conference scheduled for August 13 and 14, 2026, at Universidad Santa Maria in Caracas.

The event is expected to bring together students, faculty members, and participants from the university’s systems engineering and healthcare-related academic communities, including pharmacy, dentistry, and laboratory sciences, to examine practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation across medical and technical environments.

LataMed AI will be represented by Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Pena, Chief Financial Officer. Their presentation is expected to address the evolving role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, systems engineering, digital infrastructure, and professional decision-making.

During the conference, LataMed AI intends to discuss how artificial intelligence-supported tools may assist healthcare professionals with medical-data evaluation, clinical workflows, and operational decision-making. The Company also plans to examine how automation may support the organization, reliability, and efficiency of technology systems used in healthcare and other complex operating environments.

The presentation will emphasize the importance of maintaining qualified professional oversight when implementing artificial intelligence. LataMed AI’s technologies are intended to enhance human capabilities and support informed decision-making rather than replace the independent judgment of healthcare professionals, engineers, laboratory personnel, or other qualified individuals.

Additional conference topics are expected to include the integration of artificial intelligence and automation into existing systems, responsible data use, privacy and information security, operational risk management, and the practical considerations involved in developing and deploying technology in healthcare settings.

LataMed AI also intends to discuss the continued development of its healthcare technology ecosystem and the role of CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI within the Company’s broader strategy. These artificial intelligence-supported platforms are being developed to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information, subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation.

“Artificial Intelligence & Health Markets 2026 provides an important opportunity to engage directly with students, educators, and future professionals who will help shape the responsible use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and systems engineering,” said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. “Our objective is to share practical perspectives on how intelligent technologies can support professional decision-making, improve digital workflows, and contribute to the continued development of healthcare infrastructure in Latin America.”

Management believes that engagement with universities and educational institutions can help increase awareness of emerging healthcare technologies, encourage responsible discussion regarding artificial intelligence, and strengthen relationships with future healthcare, engineering, laboratory, and technology professionals.

The Company also views its participation as an opportunity to better understand the perspectives of students, educators, researchers, and technical professionals as it continues developing digital health and artificial intelligence-supported solutions for the Latin American market.

LataMed AI’s participation at Universidad Santa Maria is consistent with its broader strategy of supporting education, professional collaboration, and the responsible adoption of digital healthcare infrastructure throughout the region. The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to participate in academic, healthcare, and technology forums that align with its business and educational objectives.

Participation in the conference does not constitute an endorsement of LataMed AI or its technologies by Universidad Santa Maria. The event does not guarantee future research collaborations, employment arrangements, commercial relationships, technology adoption, regulatory authorization, revenue, or other financial benefits.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company’s strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, educational institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system.

The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding LataMed AI’s anticipated participation in Artificial Intelligence & Health Markets 2026 at Universidad Santa Maria on August 13 and 14, 2026; the expected attendees, academic areas, speakers, subject matter, presentations, and conference themes; the Company’s intended discussion of artificial intelligence, automation, digital healthcare infrastructure, CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI; potential engagement with students, faculty members, researchers, healthcare professionals, engineers, laboratory professionals, and technology professionals; and the Company’s broader educational, academic-engagement, healthcare technology, and artificial intelligence strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include changes to the conference dates, format, agenda, speakers, or attendance; the Company’s ability to participate as anticipated; the continued development and testing of the Company’s technologies; compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; the availability of necessary financing and qualified personnel; and the Company’s ability to establish future academic, professional, research, or commercial relationships.

There can be no assurance that the conference will occur according to the anticipated schedule or format, that the Company or its identified speakers will participate as planned, that its participation will result in academic or commercial relationships, that its technologies will achieve regulatory authorization or market acceptance, or that the event will generate revenue or other financial benefits.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Disclaimer

The Company’s technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers, engineers, researchers, laboratory personnel, or other authorized professionals.

No statement in this release should be interpreted as a representation or guarantee regarding technology performance, medical outcomes, regulatory authorization, academic endorsement, commercial adoption, revenue, market acceptance, or financial performance.

This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company’s business development and educational activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.