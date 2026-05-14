EQS-News: LataMed AI to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA as Company Advances Operational Expansion Strategy

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI to Submit Forward Stock Split Request to FINRA as Company Advances Operational Expansion Strategy



14.05.2026 / 15:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, is pleased to announce that it expects to formally submit a corporate action request to FINRA today seeking approval of a proposed five-for-one (5-for-1) forward stock split together with proportional increases in the Company’s authorized common stock and authorized preferred stock.

The proposed corporate action would apply proportionally to all issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock and outstanding preferred stock designations, including the Company’s Series C Voting Preferred Stock. The proposed forward stock split also includes proportional increases to the Company’s authorized common stock and authorized preferred stock.

The Company stated that the proposed forward stock split is intended to support broader long-term operational scalability, strategic flexibility, capitalization planning, and future growth initiatives as LataMed AI Corp. continues advancing telehealth infrastructure deployment, healthcare analytics integration, regulatory progression, and commercialization initiatives throughout Latin America and other targeted emerging markets.

The Company noted that the proposed corporate action does not involve any debt restructuring, recapitalization, or reduction in shareholder ownership percentages. No fractional shares are expected to be issued, and any fractional interests would be rounded up to the nearest whole share pursuant to the approved Board resolutions.

Management further stated that the proposed forward stock split forms part of the Company’s broader effort to align its capital structure with its ongoing transition into digital healthcare infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven telehealth operations.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “As we continue advancing our operational and commercialization initiatives throughout Latin America, we believe this proposed forward stock split and proportional capital structure expansion may support broader long-term strategic flexibility, operational scalability, and future growth initiatives as we continue building our healthcare technology platform.”

The Company recently announced commencement of initial operational activities associated with its telehealth platform infrastructure in Venezuela following receipt of regulatory authorization through the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud and Servicio Autonomo de Contraloria Sanitaria (SACS).

The proposed forward stock split remains subject to FINRA review and approval, completion of applicable regulatory processing, and final corporate implementation procedures. No assurance can be provided regarding the timing or ultimate effectiveness of the proposed corporate action.

For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company has not generated revenues from its current business operations. The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives.

Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic partnerships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, commercialization initiatives, regulatory progression, platform deployment, capital restructuring initiatives, operational execution, strategic transactions, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the risk that FINRA may not approve, or may delay approval of, the proposed corporate action; the risk that required state or regulatory filings may not be completed on a timely basis or at all; the Company's status as a development-stage enterprise that has not generated revenues from its current business operations; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory authorizations in its target markets; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions; the limited liquidity and trading volume of the Company's securities on the OTC Markets; and general market and economic conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business operations. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete commercialization initiatives, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues.

Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company’s securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.