LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie
WKN: 645000 / ISIN: DE0006450000
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23.09.2026 14:26:03
EQS-News: Leading Asian advanced semiconductor packaging manufacturer selects LPKF’s glass processing equipment for production ramp-up
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EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
/ Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Corporate News
Leading Asian advanced semiconductor packaging manufacturer selects LPKF’s glass processing equipment for production ramp-up
Garbsen, 23 September 2026 – LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has received a letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of NEXAR LIDE systems from a leading Asian advanced packaging manufacturer for the production ramp-up of glass substrates. This equipment selection confirms LPKF’s leading position as a key technology provider in the rapidly emerging supply chain for glass based advanced packaging in the semiconductor industry.
The customer already operates an LPKF system and has fully qualified the LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) technology. With the follow-on orders under the LOI, the customer is preparing the ramp-up of its first glass substrate production facility for high-performance advanced packaging solutions. The LOI volume is in the mid-single-digit million euro range, with the orders expected shortly.
“This commitment from our customer is a strong validation of our technological leadership and our strategic direction,” says Klaus Fiedler, CEO of LPKF. “We are positioning LPKF as a pivotal enabler of advanced packaging and next-generation AI. We expect this project to be followed by additional orders and to firmly anchor LPKF in the global supply chain for glass-based semiconductor packaging.”
LPKF’s glass processing solutions benefit from accelerating demand for high-performance computing and AI applications. Based on industry studies and forecasts from leading market analysts, LPKF estimates the total addressable market (TAM) for its glass processing solutions at around EUR 1.7 billion by 2030, with further structural growth expected beyond 2030.
The current customer projects confirm market adoption of LPKF’s glass processing technology and support the Company’s growth strategy in advanced packaging. Against this backdrop, LPKF is reviewing various options to strengthen its global presence and operational capabilities. Depending on future business developments and prevailing market conditions, the Company is evaluating financing alternatives including a potential equity raise.
About LPKF
LPKF is a leading international technology group for laser-based manufacturing solutions. The company develops high-precision, energy-efficient, and sustainable technologies for demanding industries, including the semiconductor, electronics, solar, and medical technology sectors. With its patented LIDE technology, LPKF sets standards in glass processing for advanced semiconductor packaging. A global network, approximately 700 employees, and decades of development expertise enable innovative solutions across the entire value chain. LPKF is headquartered in Garbsen, Germany, and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).
Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
|Osteriede 7
|30827 Garbsen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-95
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@lpkf.com
|Internet:
|www.lpkf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006450000
|WKN:
|645000
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BCQXUJL7J96G45
|EQS News ID:
|2404052
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2404052 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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