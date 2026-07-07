learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
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07.07.2026 11:50:23
EQS-News: learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE
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EQS-News: learnd SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CORPORATE NEWS
Luxembourg, 7 July 2026
learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE
Listed holding company adopts new name following the 2025 management buy-out; listing and ISIN remain unchanged.
AnchorCore SE (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND) announces that the Company, previously listed as learnd SE, has changed its name to AnchorCore SE. The renaming follows the management buy-out of the operating business completed in 2025, under which the “learnd” brand continues with the operating group.
The change affects the Company’s name only. The listing on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the ISIN (LU2358378979) remain unchanged; the ticker (LRND) remains unchanged for the time being. No action is required from shareholders. AnchorCore SE continues to hold a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group.
AnchorCore SE will continue to update shareholders and other stakeholders on developments across its investment through its News page and regular reporting.
About AnchorCore SE
AnchorCore SE, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a European investment holding company listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND). Through its 49.5% stake in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, the Company addresses the growing market for intelligent, energy-efficient building management in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Further information is available at www.anchorcore.com.
Contact
AnchorCore SE · 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg
Investor Relations: ir@anchorcore.com · +49 201 79989858 · www.anchorcore.com/news
07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 27 47 91 555
|E-mail:
|ir@learndse.eu
|Internet:
|https://www.learndse.eu
|ISIN:
|LU2358378979, LU2358379514
|WKN:
|A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2361726
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2361726 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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11:50
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11:50
|EQS-News: learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE (EQS Group)
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