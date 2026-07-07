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WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

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07.07.2026 11:50:23

EQS-News: learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE

EQS-News: learnd SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE

07.07.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg, 7 July 2026

learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE

Listed holding company adopts new name following the 2025 management buy-out; listing and ISIN remain unchanged.

AnchorCore SE (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND) announces that the Company, previously listed as learnd SE, has changed its name to AnchorCore SE. The renaming follows the management buy-out of the operating business completed in 2025, under which the “learnd” brand continues with the operating group.

The change affects the Company’s name only. The listing on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the ISIN (LU2358378979) remain unchanged; the ticker (LRND) remains unchanged for the time being. No action is required from shareholders. AnchorCore SE continues to hold a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group.

AnchorCore SE will continue to update shareholders and other stakeholders on developments across its investment through its News page and regular reporting.

About AnchorCore SE

AnchorCore SE, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a European investment holding company listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND). Through its 49.5% stake in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, the Company addresses the growing market for intelligent, energy-efficient building management in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Further information is available at www.anchorcore.com.

Contact

AnchorCore SE  ·  9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg

Investor Relations: ir@anchorcore.com  ·  +49 201 79989858  ·  www.anchorcore.com/news


07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 27 47 91 555
E-mail: ir@learndse.eu
Internet: https://www.learndse.eu
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2361726

 
End of News EQS News Service

2361726  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

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