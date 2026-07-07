EQS-News: learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE

EQS-News: learnd SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE



07.07.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg, 7 July 2026

learnd SE is renamed AnchorCore SE

Listed holding company adopts new name following the 2025 management buy-out; listing and ISIN remain unchanged.

AnchorCore SE (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND) announces that the Company, previously listed as learnd SE, has changed its name to AnchorCore SE. The renaming follows the management buy-out of the operating business completed in 2025, under which the “learnd” brand continues with the operating group.

The change affects the Company’s name only. The listing on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the ISIN (LU2358378979) remain unchanged; the ticker (LRND) remains unchanged for the time being. No action is required from shareholders. AnchorCore SE continues to hold a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group.

AnchorCore SE will continue to update shareholders and other stakeholders on developments across its investment through its News page and regular reporting.

About AnchorCore SE

AnchorCore SE, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a European investment holding company listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND). Through its 49.5% stake in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, the Company addresses the growing market for intelligent, energy-efficient building management in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Further information is available at www.anchorcore.com.

Contact

AnchorCore SE · 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg

Investor Relations: ir@anchorcore.com · +49 201 79989858 · www.anchorcore.com/news