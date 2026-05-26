EQS-News: learnd UK and Ireland Group makes strong start to FY2026 with Adjusted EBITDA up 63% year on year

EQS-News: learnd SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

learnd UK and Ireland Group makes strong start to FY2026 with Adjusted EBITDA up 63% year on year



26.05.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

learnd UK and Ireland Group makes strong start to FY2026 with Adjusted EBITDA up 63% year on year

First-quarter revenue of approximately EUR 16.8 million and a significant rise in profitability reflect stronger margins and disciplined cost management.

Key Highlights

First-quarter revenue of approximately EUR 16.8 million at the learnd UK and Ireland Group (period ending 31 March 2026).

Adjusted EBITDA up 63% year on year, reflecting a significant rise in profitability.

Total Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.9 million — well ahead of both the prior-year period and budget.

Stronger margins and disciplined cost management driving the improvement in profitability.

Luxembourg, 21 May 2026 — learnd SE (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND), listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is pleased to report that the learnd UK and Ireland Group, in which the Company holds a 49.5% interest, made a strong start to the 2026 financial year. In the first quarter (period ending 31 March 2026) the Group generated revenue of approximately EUR 16.8 million and substantially increased its profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA rising 63% year on year.

The improvement was driven by stronger margins and disciplined cost management, with Total Adjusted EBITDA reaching EUR 2.9 million — well ahead of both the prior-year period and budget. The result underlines the Group’s progress in building a more efficient, technology-enabled building management business.

“This is an excellent start to the year. The significant year-on-year increase in profitability shows the strength of the learnd UK and Ireland team and the structural demand for smarter, more efficient buildings — and it underlines the long-term value potential within our investment.”

Gisbert Rühl, Sole Member of the Management Board, learnd SE

learnd SE will continue to update shareholders and other stakeholders on developments across its investment through its News page and regular reporting.

About learnd SE

learnd SE, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a European investment holding company listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU2358378979, ticker LRND). Through its 49.5% stake in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, the Company addresses the growing market for intelligent, energy-efficient building management in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Further information is available at www.learndse.eu.

Contact

learnd SE

9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg

Investor Relations: ir@learndse.eu · +49 201 79989858

W: www.learndse.eu

Listing Details

Ticker symbol: LRND

ISIN: LU2358378979

Exchange / segment: Frankfurt Stock Exchange — General Standard

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board of learnd SE. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, financial condition or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied. learnd SE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or sell securities.

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