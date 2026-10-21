LEG Immobilien Aktie

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WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110

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21.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: LEG statement: GCP’s and Aroundtown’s announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG

EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Statement
LEG statement: GCP’s and Aroundtown’s announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG

21.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LEG Immobilien SE (“LEG” or the “Company”) has received notice of Grand City Properties S.A.’s (“GCP”) and Aroundtown S.A.’s (“Aroundtown”) announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG.

 

The Company shares GCP’s and Aroundtown‘s belief in the substantial upside in the Company’s strategy and real estate portfolio. In addition, we note that, according to its own statement, GCP views its shareholding in LEG as a financial investment.

 

LEG is committed to acting in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and key stakeholders, and remains focused on executing its strategy, enhancing sustainable shareholder value and providing reliable service to its tenants.

 

LEG shareholders are not required to take any action at this time and LEG does not intend to provide further comments at this stage.

 

About LEG

With around 171,000 rental apartments and approximately 500,000 residents, LEG Immobilien SE is a leading listed housing company in Germany. The company has eight branches and is also represented by personal contacts at selected locations. In the 2025 financial year, LEG Immobilien SE generated net cold rent of around EUR 920 million. With an average rent of around 7 euros per square metre, a large portfolio of subsidised housing, a consistent digitalisation strategy, and a commitment to advancing decarbonization measures, LEG is driving key initiatives for a responsible and future-proof housing sector. As one of the first companies in the industry, it is building a technology-driven operating model and, since 2022, has been actively fostering innovation through its own ventures.

 

Investor Relations Contact:
Team Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@leg-se.com

Press Contact:

Sabine Jeschke, +49 211 45 68-325

sabine.jeschke@leg-wohnen.de
 

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell securities. Insofar as we make forecasts or expectations in this document or make statements about the future, these statements may be subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements express the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien SE. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that LEG Immobilien SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but make no statement as to their future accuracy. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed.


21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96
EQS News ID: 2419180

 
End of News EQS News Service

2419180  21.10.2026 CET/CEST

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