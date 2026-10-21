LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
|
21.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: LEG statement: GCP’s and Aroundtown’s announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG
|
EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE
/ Key word(s): Statement
LEG Immobilien SE (“LEG” or the “Company”) has received notice of Grand City Properties S.A.’s (“GCP”) and Aroundtown S.A.’s (“Aroundtown”) announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG.
The Company shares GCP’s and Aroundtown‘s belief in the substantial upside in the Company’s strategy and real estate portfolio. In addition, we note that, according to its own statement, GCP views its shareholding in LEG as a financial investment.
LEG is committed to acting in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and key stakeholders, and remains focused on executing its strategy, enhancing sustainable shareholder value and providing reliable service to its tenants.
LEG shareholders are not required to take any action at this time and LEG does not intend to provide further comments at this stage.
About LEG
With around 171,000 rental apartments and approximately 500,000 residents, LEG Immobilien SE is a leading listed housing company in Germany. The company has eight branches and is also represented by personal contacts at selected locations. In the 2025 financial year, LEG Immobilien SE generated net cold rent of around EUR 920 million. With an average rent of around 7 euros per square metre, a large portfolio of subsidised housing, a consistent digitalisation strategy, and a commitment to advancing decarbonization measures, LEG is driving key initiatives for a responsible and future-proof housing sector. As one of the first companies in the industry, it is building a technology-driven operating model and, since 2022, has been actively fostering innovation through its own ventures.
Investor Relations Contact:
E-Mail: ir@leg-se.com
Press Contact:
Sabine Jeschke, +49 211 45 68-325
Disclaimer
This publication does not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell securities. Insofar as we make forecasts or expectations in this document or make statements about the future, these statements may be subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements express the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien SE. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that LEG Immobilien SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but make no statement as to their future accuracy. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed.
21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200SO40AKONBO0Z96
|EQS News ID:
|2419180
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2419180 21.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien
|
22.10.26
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
22.10.26
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties kauft ein Fünftel an LEG Immobilien (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Aroundtown-Tochter Grand City Properties kauft 20 Prozent an LEG (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|MDAX-Papier LEG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in LEG Immobilien von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu LEG Immobilien
|21.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.08.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEG Immobilien
|48,22
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.