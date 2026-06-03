EQS-News: Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves total dividend of EUR 1.20 per eligible no-par-value bearer share

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves total dividend of EUR 1.20 per eligible no-par-value bearer share



03.06.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST

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Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves total dividend of EUR 1.20 per eligible no-par-value bearer share

Ordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 and special dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share approved

Board of Management outlines growth and efficiency program for 2026

Stefan Bertram and Dr Hans-Jürgen Braun newly elected to the Supervisory Board

All agenda items approved with a large majority

Nassau, 3 June 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2026 Annual General Meeting today at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main. 46.42% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved all items on the agenda with a large majority, including the Board of Management's proposal to distribute a total dividend of EUR 1.20 per eligible no-par-value bearer share. This comprises an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.9%.[1]

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposal by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to implement a capital increase from company funds followed by an ordinary capital reduction. This is aimed at maintaining an attractive capital allocation.

Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, says, “Increasing shareholder value is a top priority for us. That’s why we’re maintaining our shareholder-oriented dividend policy while consistently driving forward our growth and efficiency program. To achieve this, we’re focusing on targeted marketing campaigns and strong innovations. At the same time, we're building lasting efficiency and resilience through the FOCUS performance program.”

The Annual General Meeting elected two new members to the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG: Stefan Bertram and Dr Hans-Jürgen Braun. Stefan Bertram is Managing Director at Alantra EQMC in Madrid and has many years of international professional experience as a European small- and mid-cap investor. Dr Hans-Jürgen Braun is a member of the Kromberg & Schubert Management Team GmbH in Abensberg and has in-depth expertise in production technology, global production and logistics networks and transformation programs.

“We are delighted to have brought Mr Bertram and Dr Braun, two experienced experts in strategic corporate development, onto the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG,” says Stefan De Loecker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG. “Both of them will enhance our Board and provide us with valuable insights. I would also like to thank the members who stepped down in spring 2026 – Ms Larissa Böhm and Dr Günter Blaschke – for their dedicated and successful cooperation on the Supervisory Board over the past few years.”

Stefan De Loecker was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Rüdiger Böhle was elected Deputy Chair as well as Chair of the Audit Committee in May 2026.

PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as the auditor for the 2026 financial year.

Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting and the voting results on the individual agenda items can be found at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting.

The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/.



[1] The dividend yield is calculated based on the dividend per share relative to the closing price (Xetra) of the Leifheit share at the end of financial year 2025.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,000 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.



Contact:

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

Germany

ir@leifheit.com

+49 2604 977218