EQS-News: Leifheit AG publishes annual report 2025 and launches next strategy phase with growth and efficiency program

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report

Leifheit AG publishes annual report 2025 and launches next strategy phase with growth and efficiency program



31.03.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

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Leifheit AG publishes annual report 2025 and launches next strategy phase with growth and efficiency program

Preliminary figures 2025 confirmed: Group turnover of EUR 232.6 million and EBIT before special items of EUR 11.6 million

Next strategy phase focused on growth driven by brand relaunch, increased marketing and innovations, complemented by a performance program to enhance efficiency and resilience

Dividend proposal 2025: Ordinary dividend and special dividend totalling EUR 1.20 per eligible share

Group forecast 2026: Slight turnover growth and EBIT roughly in line with the previous year’s level expected

Nassau/Germany, 31 March 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, has published the final audited results for financial year 2025 today. In a challenging market environment, the Leifheit Group made important progress in improving efficiency and profitability. In 2026, the Company will initiate the next phase of strategy implementation with the brand relaunch and the Group-wide performance program.

Alexander Reindler, Chair of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, said: “Our strategy has proved effective even in a challenging market environment. By improving efficiency and reducing cost, we have been able to enhance the quality of our earnings. In the next strategy phase, we will set clear impulses for future growth with our brand relaunch, intensified marketing campaigns and innovations in our core categories. With our SUPERDUSTER innovation, we already achieved significant growth in the dust market segment in 2025.”

In financial year 2025, the Leifheit Group generated turnover of EUR 232.6 million (2024: EUR 259.2 million). Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 12.1 million). This includes special items amounting to EUR 1.6 million from the strategic optimisation project in production. EBIT before special items amounted to EUR 11.6 million, only slightly below the previous year’s figure of EUR 12.1 million. Adjusted for special items, the gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 45.7% (2024: 44.5%), mainly on account of productivity and efficiency increases and positive product mix effects. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 6.4 million (2024: EUR 14.2 million).

Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per eligible no-par-value bearer share

The balance sheet structure of the Leifheit Group remained very solid in financial year 2025. As at 31 December 2025, the Group had liquidity of EUR 32.6 million (2024: EUR 41.4 million), a continued high equity ratio of 50.0% (2024: 48.2%) and no bank liabilities. As part of its strategic capital allocation, Leifheit intends to continue to utilise its good liquidity position for distributions to shareholders and to finance innovations and investments aimed at future growth.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 1.15 per eligible no-par-value bearer share). The proposal is in line with Leifheit AG’s dividend policy, which generally provides for distributing around 75% of the net result for the period or the free cash flow of a financial year as dividends. In addition, the distribution of a special dividend amounting to EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share has been proposed (previous year: EUR 0.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share). The goal of the special dividend is to allow shareholders to participate in the Leifheit Group’s good liquidity position.

Forecast 2026: Slight growth in Group turnover and Group EBIT at around the previous year’s level

In financial year 2026, the focus is on the consistent implementation of the strategy “LEADING WITH FOCUS. CREATING SUSTAINABLE VALUE.” The next phase of the strategy was initiated in the first quarter with the brand relaunch and the start of the performance program FOCUS.

Alexander Reindler explains: “After launching important measures to increase efficiency and profitability in 2025 – including the consolidation of injection moulding production in the Czech Republic and the implementation of SAP S/4HANA – we are now implementing the performance program FOCUS. The objective is to streamline structures and end-to-end processes, reduce costs in the long term and consistently align the organisation with profitable growth. In this way, we are strengthening the resilience of our company in a permanently challenging market environment”.

With the help of these targeted measures, the Management Board also plans to effectively counter the significantly increased additional risks currently arising from the global economic environment. These risks result in particular from the escalation in the Middle East and the associated noticeable cost increases for energy, raw materials and transport. The assumptions regarding macroeconomic developments on which the Group forecast for 2026 is based are therefore subject to considerable uncertainty with regard to the effects of the conflict.

Despite all of these burdens, the Board of Management anticipates slight growth in Group turnover and EBIT at around the previous year’s level for financial year 2026, as a result of the measures already initiated. The positive effects from cost-cutting and efficiency measures in financial year 2026 will be used specifically to finance additional growth initiatives – in particular marketing activities in the first half of the year. Free cash flow is also expected to remain at around the previous year’s level.



Further information can be found in the annual report 2025, which is available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations.

The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,000 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218