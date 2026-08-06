EQS-News: Leifheit AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026 and lays the foundation for enhanced competitiveness and profitability with its FOCUS performance program  

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Leifheit AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026 and lays the foundation for enhanced competitiveness and profitability with its FOCUS performance program



06.08.2026 / 07:40 CET/CEST

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Leifheit AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026 and lays the foundation for enhanced competitiveness and profitability with its FOCUS performance program

FOCUS performance program delivers sustainable annual cost savings of around EUR 7.5 million; implementation will result in special items totalling up to EUR 9.6 million, of which around EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in the second half of 2026

Group turnover in the first half of 2026 reaches EUR 116.3 million

Gross margin improved significantly again to 46.2%

Group EBIT stands at EUR -2.7 million due to lower turnover and higher marketing and logistics costs

Innovations in the core categories and marketing initiatives will provide additional turnover momentum in the second half of the year

Group forecast for 2026 affected by weaker market environment and special items arising from the FOCUS program

Nassau/Germany, 6 August 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, consistently advanced both its strategic growth initiatives and the further structural development of the company during the first half of 2026.

Through the FOCUS performance program, the Board of Management has laid the foundations for sustainably enhancing the Group’s competitiveness and profitability. The program includes in particular the introduction of a new operating model, the streamlining of Group structures, the targeted digitalisation of key processes and a workforce reduction. Initial positive effects are expected as early as financial year 2027, with sustainable, recurring annual cost savings of around EUR 7.5 million anticipated from financial year 2028 onwards.

Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, explains: “With FOCUS, we are implementing comprehensive organisational changes to make the Leifheit Group simpler, faster and more customer-centric. This will strengthen our competitiveness and lay the foundation for growth and profitability in the years to come. At the same time, we are continuing to make targeted investments in our brands, innovations and customer relationships to create the conditions for sustainable profitable growth.”

The first half of 2026 was characterised by a persistently challenging market environment and pronounced consumer restraint in the non-food sector across many European markets. Against this backdrop, the Leifheit Group achieved turnover of EUR 116.3 million in the first six months of financial year 2026 (previous year: EUR 123.4 million) – a decline of 5.8%. The Household segment achieved turnover of EUR 97.8 million (previous year: EUR 104.9 million) and the Wellbeing segment EUR 5.2 million (previous year: EUR 5.9 million), while the Private Label segment grew significantly year-on-year to EUR 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 12.6 million).

Alexander Reindler explains: “Alongside the structural transformation of the Group, we are consistently advancing our growth strategy. Regular product innovations and the targeted development of our product range are a key lever in this regard. Product innovations such as the SUPERDUSTER demonstrate that innovations offering clear consumer benefits can succeed even in a very challenging market environment. This confirms that we are on the right track in consistently developing our high-margin core business.”

In the first half of 2026, the Leifheit Group achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR -2.7 million, compared with EUR 2.0 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Group EBIT was impacted in particular by lower contribution margins as a result of the turnover decline, as well as higher marketing and logistics expenses. After taxes, the Group recorded a net result for the period of EUR -2.4 million for the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 1.0 million).

The further improvement in the gross margin had a positive impact in the first half of 2026, partially offsetting the decline in earnings. The gross margin rose significantly by 2.4 percentage points to 46.2% (previous year: 43.8%). The improvement was mainly driven by productivity gains, efficiency improvements and a more favorable product and customer mix.

Free cash flow improved from EUR -11.7 million at the end of the first quarter to EUR -7.3 million as of 30 June 2026 (previous year: EUR -4.1 million). Free cash flow was primarily impacted by a seasonal increase in inventories and strategic growth investments.

Outlook for 2026

In light of the downturn in the market and the resulting business performance in the first half-year, as well as the special items arising from the implementation of the FOCUS program, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG adjusted its expectations for financial year 2026 in July. The Board of Management now expects a slight decline in Group turnover compared with the previous year (EUR 232.6 million).

At the same time, earnings and free cash flow will be impacted by special items arising from the performance program. The implementation of these comprehensive measures is expected to result in one-off personnel and other operating expenses of up to EUR 9.6 million in total, of which around EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026. Against this background, the Board of Management now expects Group EBIT of EUR 0 million and free cash flow of likewise EUR 0 million for the full year 2026. Excluding the effects of implementing the FOCUS program, EBIT before special items is expected to be EUR 5.4 million. With its FOCUS performance program, Leifheit is laying the foundations for a more efficient organisation, greater competitiveness and a sustainable improvement in profitability in the coming years.

Further information can be found in the financial report for the first half-year ending 30 June 2026, which is available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ .

The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:

Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218