EQS-News: Leifheit AG publishes Q1 2026 results and is consistently implementing its Group strategy

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Leifheit AG publishes Q1 2026 results and is consistently implementing its Group strategy



07.05.2026 / 07:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leifheit AG publishes Q1 2026 results and is consistently implementing its Group strategy

In an exceptionally challenging market environment, the Group further invested in strengthening its brand and achieved turnover of EUR 61.2 million in Q1 2026

Gross margin saw a further improvement of 0.8 percentage points, reaching 46.4%

Group EBIT as expected at EUR –2.8 million following increased advertising expenses

FOCUS performance program to achieve sustainable increase in efficiency and resilience launched as planned

Despite the exceptional uncertainty caused by the crisis in the Middle East, Group’s forecast for 2026 confirmed

Nassau, 7 May 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of Europe’s leading brand suppliers of household products, consistently pursued its holistic Group strategy with new growth and efficiency initiatives in the first quarter of 2026. Leifheit is focusing on increased marketing activities in key European core markets and the Group-wide FOCUS performance program.

In the first three months of 2026, the Leifheit Group continued to face an exceptional challenging market environment and an increasingly weak consumer climate. Against this backdrop, the Group reported turnover of EUR 61.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 63.7 million), a decrease of 4.0%. The Household segment achieved turnover of EUR 52.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 54.2 million), the Wellbeing segment EUR 2.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR 3.6 million), and Private Label was on a par with the previous year at EUR 5.9 million.

Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, says, “We’ve generated important momentum by stepping up our campaigns in the core categories of cleaning and laundry care, even though general consumer restraint is noticeable across the board. In the laundry care category, we succeeded in achieving a turnaround with slight turnover growth. Our core products, such as the Linomatic rotary dryer and the Pegasus standing dryer, made a significant contribution to this.”

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR -2.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 3.1 million). The decline is primarily due to targeted increases in advertising expenditure aimed at driving key momentum for growth. In addition, lower contribution margins as a result of the decline in turnover and higher logistics costs had a negative impact on earnings. After taxes, the Leifheit Group recorded a net result for the period of EUR -2.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).

The gross margin increased further in the first quarter of 2026 by 0.8 percentage points to 46.4% (Q1 2025: 45.6%) due to productivity and efficiency improvements in production. Free cash flow totalled EUR -11.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -7.2 million) due to the strategic initiatives and a seasonal increase in working capital.

Outlook for 2026

Alexander Reindler comments on the financial year 2026: “We’re continuing to improve efficiency and resilience with our FOCUS performance program. At the same time, we’re focusing on targeted marketing campaigns and innovations in our core European markets in order to generate new growth momentum. Early successes such as the SUPERDUSTER confirm that we’re on the right track.”

Through these targeted measures, the Board of Management intends to effectively address the significantly heightened additional risks currently arising from the global economic environment, which stem in particular from the escalation in the Middle East and the associated significant increases in the costs of energy, raw materials and transport. Based on the business development in the first quarter of 2026, the Board of Management confirms the 2026 forecast despite the aforementioned headwinds. Accordingly, slight growth in Group turnover as well as EBIT and free cash flow at roughly the previous year’s level are still expected for financial year 2026. The macroeconomic assumptions underpinning the forecast remain subject to considerable uncertainty regarding the impact of the escalation in the Middle East, the full extent of which cannot currently be predicted.

Further information can be found in the quarterly statement for the period ending 31 March 2026, available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations. The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/.



About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,000 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.



Contact:

Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218