EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend and elects new member to Supervisory Board

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend and elects new member to Supervisory Board



07.06.2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST

Dividend of EUR 0.70 per dividend-entitled no-par-value bearer share adopted

Stefan De Loecker elected as new member and deputy chairman of Supervisory Board

All agenda items approved by large majority of shareholders

Nassau, 7 June 2023 Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting today. Having been held in virtual form for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years Annual General Meeting was organised as an in-person event at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. At the event, 45.59% of the share capital was represented.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items by a large majority. It agreed to the proposal by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and approved the payment of a dividend of EUR0.70 per dividend-entitled no-par-value bearer share, resulting in a dividend yield1 of 5.2%. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2023.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting appointed Stefan De Loecker to the Leifheit AG Supervisory Board for the first time and elected him to serve as deputy chairman in the Supervisory Board meeting that immediately followed. He succeeds Karsten Schmidt, who stepped down upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board and Board of Management thank Mr Schmidt for his many years of service and his valuable contributions to the Supervisory Board.

We are very happy to have successfully attracted a noted industry insider like Mr De Loecker to serve on the Leifheit AG Supervisory Board, says Dr Günter Blaschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leifheit AG. He has outstanding expertise and more than 30 years of experience in management positions in the global consumer goods sector at companies such as the Nestlé Group. In his most recent position, as CEO of Beiersdorf, he was instrumental in advancing the companys digitalisation, sustainability strategy and further internationalisation. His extensive know-how in the fields of brand-building, innovation and market launch strategies will make him an asset to our Supervisory Board.

Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting and the voting results for the individual agenda items are available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/.

1 The dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend per share to the closing price (Xetra) of the Leifheit share at the end of financial year 2022.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products two of Germanys best-known household brands are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

