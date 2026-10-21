EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit revises its forecast for 2026 and accelerates the consistent implementation of the FOCUS performance program

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit revises its forecast for 2026 and accelerates the consistent implementation of the FOCUS performance program



21.10.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST

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Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit revises its forecast for 2026 and accelerates the consistent implementation of the FOCUS performance program

Preliminary financial results for the first nine months continue to be characterised by weak consumer and market trends

Consistent implementation of the measures under the FOCUS performance program and the associated cost-cutting program

Reduction of the Management Board to two members

Continuation of growth initiatives in the final quarter

Forecast for the full year 2026 adjusted

Nassau (Germany), 21 October 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has today reassessed its expectations for the full year 2026 based on the preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2026, and in the light of the accelerated implementation of the FOCUS performance program and the early termination of the employment contract of the Chief Operating Officer with effect from 31 December 2026.

Preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2026

Despite a market environment that continues to be characterised by decline, Leifheit was able to gain market share in its core business and strengthen its competitive position. However, the continuing noticeable consumer reluctance weighed on demand and led to a decline in turnover in the third quarter as well. According to preliminary calculations, the Leifheit Group generated turnover of EUR 169.1 million in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year (9M 2025: EUR 179.0 million).

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -2.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.4 million). Earnings inlcude special items from the FOCUS program amounting to EUR 2.0 million. In the third quarter of 2026, Group EBIT stood at EUR -0.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.4 million).

2026 Forecast

Against the backdrop of continued market decline, the Management Board is slightly adjusting its forecast for Group turnover in the 2026 financial year. Despite positive momentum in the fourth quarter, a decline in turnover in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared with the previous year (EUR 232.6 million) is now expected.

The Management Board now expects Group EBIT to be between EUR -5 and -6 million. Previously, EBIT of EUR 0 million had been anticipated. The forecast result includes special items of approximately EUR 7 million relating to the implementation of the FOCUS performance program and provisions in connection with the early termination of the contract of the Chief Operating Officer. Excluding these one-off effects, EBIT before special items is now expected to be around EUR 1 to 2 million.

Free cash flow for the full year 2026 is expected to be between EUR -1 and -2 million. Most recently, a figure of EUR 0 million had been anticipated (previous year: EUR 6.4 million).

Reduction in the size of the Management Board

The Supervisory Board has resolved to reduce the size of the Mangaement Board of Leifheit AG from three to two members. Igor Iraeta Munduate (Chief Operating Officer) and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG have mutually agreed to the early termination of his employment as of 31 December 2026.

Stefan De Loecker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG, explains: “Consolidating responsibilities at Management Board level streamlines decision-making processes, increases organisational agility and contributes to sustainable cost reduction. Over the past few years, Mr Iraeta Munduate has played a key role in further developing the Operations division and driving important initiatives in the areas of efficiency, the supply chain and digitalisation. Mr Iraeta Munduate has thus made a significant contribution to the company’s competitiveness. We thank him for this, as well as for his great commitment, and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Accelerated implementation of the FOCUS performance program

Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, explains: “Precisely because the market environment remains challenging, we are accelerating Leifheit’s transformation. The implementation of the measures under the FOCUS performance program for the structural transformation of the Group and the associated cost-cutting program is proceeding according to plan. We will continue to pursue the strategic initiatives we have launched consistently in the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year.”

FOCUS lays the foundation for a sustainably improved level of profitability for the Group. In particular, the program comprises the introduction of a new operating model, the streamlining of Group structures, the targeted digitalisation of key processes and the reduction of staff numbers. The implementation of the program will result in one-off personnel and non-personnel expenses totalling up to EUR 9.6 million.

This will be offset by initial positive effects from the 2027 financial year onwards and, from the 2028 financial year onwards, by permanent recurring annual cost savings expected to exceed EUR 8 million. Essentially, the FOCUS program lays the foundations for a sustainable strengthening of the Group’s competitiveness and profitability in the coming years.

In parallel with the organisational transformation, Leifheit is continuing to drive forward the brand relaunch that has already begun. To this end, product presentation at the Point of Sale – both in-store and online – is being consistently modernised, and the marketing of innovations is being tailored to changing consumer needs. By implementing these strategic initiatives, Leifheit is laying the foundations for a more efficient organisation, greater competitiveness and a sustainable improvement in profitability in the coming years.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218