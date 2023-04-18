Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 09:00:02

EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL fibers to Chinese customers for the first time

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Lenzing AG: Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL fibers to Chinese customers for the first time

18.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing also offers locally produced TENCEL fibers to Chinese customers for the first time

 

  • Successful completion of converted production line for TENCEL modal fibers with an annual capacity of up to 35,000 tonnes
  • Inaugural production of TENCEL fibers for textiles and clothing in China
  • Demand for eco-friendly specialty fibers is steadily increasing, especially from Asian customers

 

Nanjing (China) The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has successfully completed the conversion of a production line from generic viscose to TENCEL branded modal fibers for textiles and clothing. Lenzing is therefore in a position to offer its Chinese customers locally produced TENCEL fibers for the first time and meet the structural growth in demand more quickly. Thanks to the conversion of the production line with a nameplate capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year, the fiber portfolio of the Chinese production site now solely consists of eco-friendly specialty fibers. In addition, Lenzing also offers LENZING ECOVERO branded fibers for textile applications and viscose eco fibers for nonwoven applications in China.

 

Celebrations for the launch of the new production line took place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 as part of a customer event. Lenzing is investing EUR 100 million in its Chinese site to further reduce carbon emissions and upgrade the product portfolio. The company is currently implementing a gradual shift to green energy at its Chinese production site, where electricity will be solely derived from renewable sources from 2023 onwards. In 2019, Lenzing set itself the target of halving its specific carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. Its carbon reduction target has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets Initiative. This makes Lenzing the worlds first producer of cellulosic fibers to have a scientifically recognized climate target.

 

Demand for our eco-friendly specialty fibers is constantly rising. We see enormous growth potential, especially in Asia. Thanks to our investments in China and other Asian locations, we are even better positioned to meet this growing demand. At the same time, we are continuing to make considerable progress towards achieving a carbon-neutral future and becoming a champion of circularity, comments Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer at Lenzing.



Boosting growth in specialty fibers

Man-made climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time. The fashion industry continues to have an extremely negative impact on the environment due to its fast fashion business model and the growing consumption of fossil resources in textile production. Sustainably produced TENCEL specialty fibers are helping Lenzings customers especially brands and retailers to meet their climate and sustainability targets.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=ikkXY4eHTLLp
PIN: ikkXY4eHTLLp

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		  
 
 
Daniel Winkelmeier
Communications Manager
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone    +43 7672 701 2871
E-mail     media@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 



 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Groups high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Green Deal of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022
Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 8,301
 
TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING, REFIBRA, ECOVERO, LENZING MODAL, LENZING VISCOSE, MICROMODAL and PROMODAL are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


18.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1609629

 
End of News EQS News Service

1609629  18.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609629&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

