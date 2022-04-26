EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Lenzing AG: Lenzing Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items



26.04.2022 / 16:11

Lenzing Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Dividend of EUR 4.35 per share approved

Lenzing Supervisory Board reduced from ten to nine elected members

Dipl.-Bw. Peter Edelmann steps down from the Supervisory Board at his request

Cord Prinzhorn, MBA, elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Lenzing - The 78th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, passed a resolution to pay a dividend of EUR 4.35 per share in accordance with the Managing Board's profit distribution proposal, which had been approved by the Supervisory Board. As a consequence, the payment of the dividend amounts to a total of EUR 115,492,500. The payment will be made on May 03, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting formally discharged the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the 2021 financial year, and set in advance the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year. In addition, a vote was hold concerning the principles for the remuneration of the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board (remuneration policy). The remuneration policy of Lenzing AG for the performance-based remuneration of the Managing Board is linked not only to financial performance criteria but also to non-financial sustainability criteria (ESG), which further promote the sustainable business strategy.

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of both the separate and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year.

Elections to the Supervisory Board

Dipl.-Bw. Peter Edelmann stepped down from the Supervisory Board upon his own request, at the end of the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Edelmann has served as a member of the Supervisory Board since 2018 and as its Chairman since 2019, as well as on all committees of Lenzing AG. "We would like to thank Peter Edelmann for his dedicated and undaunted work as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG. Over these four years, Lenzing has launched the two largest investment projects in its corporate history and also successfully implemented them, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. With his undisputed abilities and broad experience, Mr. Edelmann has played a key role in this strategic transformation of the company into a supplier of wood-based specialty fibers, thereby securing the basis for profitable growth," comments Stephan Sielaff, CEO of Lenzing AG.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution to extend the Supervisory Board mandates of Mag. Patrick Prügger (until the AGM that passes related resolutions concerning the 2022 financial year) and of Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann (until the AGM that passes related resolutions concerning the 2025 financial year).

The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of nine members elected by the AGM: Mag. Helmut Bernkopf, Dr. Christian Bruch, Dr. Stefan Fida, Dr. Markus Fürst, Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Cord Prinzhorn, MBA, Mag. Patrick Prügger and Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. Herbert Brauneis, Ing. Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger und Johann Schernberger were appointed to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

At the constitutive Supervisory Board meeting following the AGM, Cord Prinzhorn, MBA, who had returned to the Supervisory Board after serving as CEO on an interim basis, was elected Chairman, and Dr. Stefan Fida was elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

