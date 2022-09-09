EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing continues to invest in renewable energy expansion

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Alliance

Lenzing AG: Lenzing continues to invest in renewable energy expansion



09.09.2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lenzing continues to invest in renewable energy expansion

Partnership with green power producer Enery and Energie Steiermark realizes construction of a photovoltaic plant with 5.5 MWpeak capacity

Strategic investments in renewables boost energy independence and reduce carbon footprint

Lenzing The Lenzing Group, world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, has signed an electricity supply contract with green power producer Enery and Energie Steiermark to finance a photovoltaic plant in the Deutschlandsberg region (Styria). The electricity generated will supply the fiber and pulp plant at the Lenzing site after commissioning from the fourth quarter of 2023. The electricity supply contract is limited to 20 years.

The plants output will amount to 5.5 MWpeak. This corresponds to the average annual electricity demand of more than 1,700 households. Several photovoltaic systems are already being installed at the Lenzing site, including the largest ground-mounted plant in the province of Upper Austria, whose commissioning is imminent.

In order to reduce our carbon emissions even further in line with our strategic targets, we aim in the future to rely to an even greater extent on electricity generated from renewable energies. Concepts such as these will make us less dependent on global energy markets in the medium to long term and further support our transition from a linear to a circular economy model, comments Stephan Sielaff, Lenzing Group CEO.

In 2019, Lenzing became the first fiber manufacturer to set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to be climate neutral by 2050. This carbon reduction target has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets Initiative. Lenzing is also currently investing in reducing carbon emissions at other sites worldwide. Only recently, the Lenzing Group announced that its Indonesian site will also be relying on green energy in the future.

We are very pleased to have signed one of the first long-term electricity supply contracts with a leading Austrian industrial company for our first solar park in the province of Styria. In the context of our industry partnership, we are particularly pleased to make a contribution to ensuring that Austrian industry receives competitive and sustainable green power in order to remain internationally competitive within this turbulent market environment, note Richard König, CEO of Enery, and Lukas Nemec, COO of Enery.

For Christian Purrer and Martin Graf, members of the Management Board of Energie Steiermark, the project is the result of an efficient and trend-setting interaction between energy companies, regional policymakers and industry, with a clear win-win situation for all parties involved. It exemplifies how quickly green generation projects can be implemented when all stakeholders agree to act together and avoid excuses as to why something cant be done.

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=7OSzc5S2kUrb

PIN: 7OSzc5S2kUrb

Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com





Daniel Winkelmeier

Communications Manager

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2871

E-mail d.winkelmeier@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com Communications ManagerLenzing AktiengesellschaftWerkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria+43 7672 701 2871