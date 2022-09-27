EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing named sustainability champion for the second time

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating

Lenzing AG: Lenzing named sustainability champion for the second time



27.09.2022 / 08:51 CET/CEST

Lenzing named sustainability champion for the second time Lenzing has been awarded the highest CSR rating from EcoVadis for the second consecutive time

Global rating standard evaluates 90,000 companies: Lenzing among top 1 percent of its industry

Lenzing joins the UN Global Compact sustainability initiative Lenzing Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of sustainably produced specialty fibers, has been awarded platinum status in the CSR rating from EcoVadis. This comprehensive assessment covers the four key practices of corporate social responsibility: the environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This is the second time that EcoVadis, a leading international provider of sustainability ratings for businesses, has awarded platinum status to Lenzing for its sustainability performance. As a result, Lenzing ranks among the worlds top 1 percent of companies in its sector that are rated by EcoVadis. "At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to a circular economy model. This attitude is firmly anchored in our strategy and corporate values. I am therefore particularly pleased to receive this highest rating from the internationally renowned organization," says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group. In line with its Naturally positive sustainability strategy, the Lenzing Group has set ambitious targets in each of its core strategic areas, aimed at bolstering its capacity to move from a linear to a circular model. Lenzing reports the corresponding implementation measures and the progress it has made in its annual sustainability report. This high level of accountability and transparency was particularly praised in the assessment by EcoVadis. The rating provider also highlighted Lenzings comprehensive measures to reduce air pollution, wastewater and greenhouse gases, in addition to its provision of skills development training and health care programs for staff members. Since it was founded in 2007, EcoVadis has become the worlds largest and most trusted provider of sustainability ratings for businesses and has created a global network of more than 90,000 rated companies in over 175 countries around the world. The organization also offers information and tools to enhance transparency in global supply chains. The methodology applied assess the guidelines, measures and activities of companies, as well as the reports they publish with regard to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Partnerships for systemic change Lenzing forges strategic partnerships with various stakeholders to meet its ambitious climate and sustainability targets and drive forward systemic change in the textile and nonwoven industries. The world is now more closely connected than ever. Improved access to technology and science is a vital instrument for sharing ideas and promoting innovation. Based on this cooperative approach, Lenzing is also among the 15,000 companies worldwide that have joined the United Nations Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is the worlds largest and most important initiative for responsible corporate governance. As a member, Lenzing is committed to upholding human rights, respecting the rights of employees and their representatives, protecting the environment, enabling fair competition and combating corruption. The principles of the UN Global Compact are incorporated into Lenzings strategy and corporate culture. This worldwide movement of economic, political and civil society stakeholders aims to create a more social and ecological model of globalization. Photo download: https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=48MjblCeUHQn

