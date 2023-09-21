|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing receives EU Ecolabel for environmentally friendly fiber production at Indonesian production plant
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Lenzing receives EU Ecolabel for environmentally friendly fiber production at Indonesian production plant
Purwakarta The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has received certification from the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel[1] for its fibers at the Indonesian site. This means that Lenzing fibers produced in Purwakarta (PT. South Pacific Viscose) meet high environmental standards. The product portfolio thus expands and qualifies for the production of LENZING ECOVERO brand fibers for textiles and VEOCEL brand fibers for nonwoven applications. By switching its previous production capacities to specialty viscose, Lenzing is in a better position to serve the strongly growing demand for environmentally friendly viscose fibers.
The substantial investment of EUR 100 mn to modernize the Indonesian site has enabled Lenzing to significantly reduce its specific emissions. In addition, the site recently began sourcing energy from renewable sources and is driving the conversion to biomass in line with Lenzing's goals of reducing group-wide carbon emissions per ton of product sold by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutral production by 2050.
We are working tirelessly to make the industries in which we operate even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to circular. I am therefore very pleased that we have now received the EU Ecolabel, which once again confirms our sustainability performance. Our investments in Indonesia, as well as in other Lenzing sites around the world, put us in an even better position to meet the growing demand for specialty fibers with low environmental impact, said Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.
Boosting growth in specialty fibers
Anthropogenic climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time, to which both the global textile and nonwovens industries make a major contribution. LENZING ECOVERO viscose fibers (for textiles) and VEOCEL Viscose (for nonwovens) have been proven to cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution than conventional viscose. At the Indonesian site, Lenzing also plans to produce the innovative LENZING ECOVERO Black fibers in the future, which also require less energy and water in textile chain thanks to the spun-dyeing process and thus also have a lower carbon footprint in their life cycle as a textile product.
[1]The EU Ecolabel is recognized in all member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The voluntary label, introduced by an EU regulation in 1992 (Regulation EEC 880/92), has gradually become a reference point for consumers who want to help reduce pollution by purchasing more environmentally-friendly products and services.
