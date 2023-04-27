EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing speeds up energy transition at its site in Heiligenkreuz

27.04.2023 10:12:19

Lenzing AG: Lenzing speeds up energy transition at its site in Heiligenkreuz

27.04.2023

Lenzing speeds up energy transition at its site in Heiligenkreuz

 

  • Lenzing acquires biomass power plant to supply the Burgenland lyocell plant
  • Strategic investment in energy independence, site security and CO2 reduction
  • Strengthening the eco-friendly specialty fiber portfolio

 

Heiligenkreuz The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, signed a contract for the acquisition of the 43 MW biomass power plant of ENERGIE 42 Beteiligungs GmbH located in the Heiligenkreuz business park (Burgenland). The execution of the transaction is in particular subject to regulatory approvals and is expected in the second quarter of 2023. This strategic investment will significantly reduce the dependence on fossil energy at the Lenzing production site in Heiligenkreuz. Around 50 percent of the Natural Gas currently used can be replaced by energy from renewable sources in the future.
 

The Lenzing Group produces eco-friendly TENCEL and VEOCEL branded lyocell fibers as well as a variety of premium fibers such as TENCEL x REFIBRA or CO2 neutral TENCEL lyocell fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries at Heiligenkreuz. Previously, the site was heavily dependent on natural gas with a share of renewable energy through biomass and biogasless than ten percent. The exclusive use of biomass from the nearby power plant will enable the site to reduce its CO2 emissions associated with energy use by around 50,000 tons of CO2 per year. Lenzings specialty fibers contribute to significantly lower CO2 emissions throughout the supply chain and help Lenzings customers, especially brands and retailers, achieve their climate and sustainability goals.
 

With this strategic investment, we are making an important contribution to site security and strengthening our range of eco-friendly specialty fibers. In the future, we will invest even more in sustainable energy concepts to further reduce our CO2 emissions in line with our ambitious climate target, says Christian Skilich, Chief Pulp Officer and Chief Technology Officer of the Lenzing Group.
 

In line with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Lenzing made a strategic commitment in 2019 to reduce its CO2 emissions per ton of product by 50 percent by 2030. Lenzing also aims to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050. The Science Based Target Initiative validated the target against scientific criteria, making Lenzing the first manufacturer of wood-based cellulosic fibers with an approved science-based target.
 

With the acquisition of the biomass power plant, Lenzing is accelerating the transition to renewable energies and, thus, also the achievement of its climate targets. This consistent step also opens up opportunities to develop other renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaics, to a greater extent in the future.

 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		  
 
 
 
 
Daniel Winkelmeier
Communications Manager
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone    +43 7672 701 2871
E-mail     media@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 


 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Groups high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Green Deal of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022
Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 8,301
 
TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING, REFIBRA, ECOVERO, LENZING MODAL, LENZING VISCOSE, MICROMODAL and PROMODAL are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


