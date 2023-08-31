|
31.08.2023 09:00:13
EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site
Purwakarta The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has made significant technical improvements to its Purwakarta site (PT. South Pacific Viscose). Lenzing has invested more than EUR 100 million since 2021 to convert existing production capacity to specialty viscose. With the imminent completion of the investment, Lenzing is in a better position to serve the strongly growing demand for specialty fibers.
Lenzing is striving for certification according to the standard of the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel[1]. The product portfolio would thus include LENZING ECOVERO branded fibers for textiles and VEOCEL branded fibers for nonwoven applications. In the course of these substantial investments, Lenzing has set the goal of significantly reducing emissions at the site. Moreover, the site started to obtain renewable grid electricity and promotes a changeover to biomass in line with Lenzing's goals of reducing carbon emissions per ton of product by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutral production by 2050.
Demand for specialty fibers with low environmental impacts continues to grow structurally. We see enormous growth potential in Asia in particular. Through our investments in Indonesia and also at other Lenzing sites worldwide, we are in a better position to serve this growing demand. At the same time, we continue working tirelessly to make the industries in which we operate even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular, says Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.
Boosting growth in specialty fibers
Anthropogenic climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time, with both the global textile and the nonwoven industry being among the major contributors. LENZING ECOVERO viscose fibers (for textiles) and VEOCEL specialty viscose (for nonwovens) demonstrably cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution than generic viscose.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=Phg9KWFjOhE2
[1] The EU Ecolabel is recognized in all member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The voluntary label, introduced by an EU regulation in 1992 (Regulation EEC 880/92), has gradually become a reference point for consumers who want to help reduce pollution by purchasing more environmentally-friendly products and services.
31.08.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1715273
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1715273 31.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing schließt Modernisierung und Umbau ihres Standorts in Indonesien erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing successfully completing the conversion and upgrade of its Indonesian site (EQS Group)
|
28.08.23
|ATX-Titel Lenzing-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Lenzing gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.23
|ATX-Wert Lenzing-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Lenzing bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.23
|ATX-Papier Lenzing-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Lenzing-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|ATX-Papier Lenzing-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Lenzing eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Georg Liftinger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.23
|EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing zum dritten Mal in Folge von EcoVadis mit Platin ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Lenzing AGmehr Analysen
|22.08.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|03.08.23
|Lenzing add
|Baader Bank
|10.05.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.23
|Lenzing add
|Baader Bank
|24.03.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.08.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|03.08.23
|Lenzing add
|Baader Bank
|10.05.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.23
|Lenzing add
|Baader Bank
|24.03.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|07.10.21
|Lenzing kaufen
|Baader Bank
|20.07.21
|Lenzing buy
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.03.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.01.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|10.05.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.02.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.12.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenzing AG
|43,80
|0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Eurozonen-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag letztendlich schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar im Plus stand. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.