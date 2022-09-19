|
19.09.2022 18:45:04
EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing suspends 2022 guidance due to limited market visibility and high volatility of energy and raw material markets
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
Lenzing The Lenzing Group, the worlds leading supplier of wood-based specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, suspended its guidance for the development of earnings in the 2022 financial year in view of the drastic deterioration of the market environment in the current quarter. The further course of the 2022 financial year can only be estimated to a limited extent due to the extremely low visibility on the demand side and the high volatility of energy and raw material costs.
The war in Ukraine, Chinas zero-covid policy and the significant rise in inflation have had a significant impact on the global economy. The International Monetary Fund lowered its growth expectations for the current calendar year to 3.2 percent in July. This drastically deteriorated market environment is also increasingly burdening the consumer climate as well as the sentiment in the industries relevant to Lenzing. As a result, the expectations regarding the business outlook declined significantly once again according to current surveys.
Based on current assumptions for energy and raw material costs, Lenzing also sees the achievement of its medium-term guidance for 2024 at risk.
We are currently experiencing unprecedented distortions in the energy and raw material markets, which are burdening consumer climate and significantly limiting our visibility on short to medium-term business development. Lenzing can build on a solid and forward-looking strategy as well as high-quality and innovative products. The long-term growth prospects for our wood-based, biodegradable specialty fibers remain positive. We are a champion of sustainability and well on our way to transforming the global industry from a linear to a circular economy model. Lenzing is very well positioned, we will also overcome todays economic turmoil, says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group.
In light of the current distortions in the energy and raw material markets and their impact on consumer climate, Lenzing sees itself confirmed in its long-term corporate strategy and will continue to drive specialty fiber growth and the implementation of its ambitious climate and sustainability goals, including the transformation to a circular economy model.
The Lenzing Groups results for the first three quarters of the current financial year will be published on Thursday, November 03, 2022.
Photo download:
19.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1445627
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1445627 19.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lenzing AGmehr Analysen
|23.08.22
|Lenzing
|Erste Group Bank
|11.08.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|18.05.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|23.08.22
|Lenzing
|Erste Group Bank
|11.08.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|18.05.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|07.10.21
|Lenzing kaufen
|Baader Bank
|20.07.21
|Lenzing buy
|Baader Bank
|24.03.21
|Lenzing buy
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.03.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.01.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.22
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.22
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.11.21
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenzing AG
|73,40
|-1,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel nahe der Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.