13.04.2023 12:16:19
EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Managing Board member Robert van de Kerkhof to leave Lenzing at the end of 2023
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Managing Board member Robert van de Kerkhof to leave Lenzing at the end of 2023
Lenzing There will be a personnel change on the Managing Board of the Lenzing Group, the worlds leading supplier of wood-based specialty fibers. Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer Fiber and member of the Managing Board since 2014, informed the Supervisory Board that he would not be available for a further extension of his contract, which runs until December 31, 2023.
Robert van de Kerkhof has excellently fulfilled his role as Chief Commercial Officer since 2014 and contributed significantly to the successful development of the Lenzing Group. With the disciplined implementation of the corporate strategy, in particular the investment projects in Thailand and Brazil as well as the positioning of the TENCEL and VEOCEL brands, Lenzing is ideally positioned for the future and the growing demand for eco-friendly fibers. We would like to thank him for his dedicated and trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for his future path, says Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group.
After nine years, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave the Lenzing Group as a member of the Managing Board at the end of the year. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Managing Board as well as all employees. It has been a fantastic journey with outstanding achievements, including the successful implementation of our new plants and our brand strategy, groundbreaking product innovations as well as becoming a champion of sustainability, says Robert van de Kerkhof.
The Managing Board of Lenzing Group will thus be reduced from four to three members. Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sielaff will essentially take over the commercial agenda in the fiber division. Robert van de Kerkhof will continue to drive the sustainability area, including the CO2 roadmap, as Chief Sustainability Officer until the end of his current term of office.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=zqmCNKM8nP4G
13.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1607113
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1607113 13.04.2023 CET/CEST
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
