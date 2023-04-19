Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 16:42:02

EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Resolutions of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Lenzing AG: Resolutions of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG

19.04.2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolutions of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG

 

  • Nicole van der Elst Desai and Gerhard Schwartz newly elected to the Supervisory Board
  • Cord Prinzhorn re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

 

Lenzing On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the 79th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG discharged the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board from liability with regard to the business year 2022 and determined the compensation paid to members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2023 in advance. In addition to financial performance criteria, the remuneration policy of Lenzing AG for the performance-related compensation of the Managing Board is linked to non-financial sustainability criteria (ESG) to further promote the companys sustainable business strategy.

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2023.
 

Elections to the Supervisory Board

Patrick Prügger retired from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the General Meeting due to the expiry of his term of office. After 12 years on Lenzings Supervisory Board, Patrick Prügger decided not to stand for another term of office. Patrick Prügger had been a Member of the Supervisory Board since 2011 and served on various committees of Lenzing AG. Lenzing AG would like to thank him for his trustworthy and constructive cooperation.

 

The General Meeting elected two new members to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG. Nicole van der Elst Desai, founder and owner of VDE Consultancy, was elected to serve until the end of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2026, and Gerhard Schwartz, managing partner at EY until 2022, was elected until the end of the General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2027. In addition, the mandates of the following members were extended: Helmut Bernkopf (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2025), Christian Bruch (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2026) and Franz Gasselsberger (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2027).

 

The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of ten members elected by the General Meeting: Helmut Bernkopf, Christian Bruch, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Cord Prinzhorn, Gerhard Schwartz, Astrid Skala-Kuhmann and Nicole van der Elst Desai. Herbert Brauneis, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger and Johann Schernberger were appointed to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

 

In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the General Meeting, Cord Prinzhorn was re-elected as Chairman and Stefan Fida was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 

 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		  
Investor Relations:
 
Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 3599
E-mail     s.knus@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 



 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Groups high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Green Deal of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022
Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 8,301
 
TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING, REFIBRA, ECOVERO, LENZING MODAL, LENZING VISCOSE, MICROMODAL and PROMODAL are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


19.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1611877

 
