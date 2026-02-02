Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 10:05:03

EQS-News: Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers

02.02.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers

 

  • Lenzing increases its stake and acquires a controlling majority in TreeToTextile
  • Strategic investment in a scalable, resource-efficient fiber technology
  • Advancement of the demonstration plant and preparation of a large-scale industrial facility

 

Lenzing / Stockholm, February 02, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is taking another strategic milestone by acquiring a controlling majority in the Swedish innovation company TreeToTextile AB. This step strengthens Lenzing’s position as a leading provider of sustainable, wood-based specialty fibers and expands its innovation pipeline with a highly scalable, patent-protected technology platform. The transaction is executed through the issuance of new shares.

 

TreeToTextile represents the next major technological leap in cellulosic fiber production – following the development of viscose in the early 20th century and Lenzing’s own Lyocell technology in the 1990s. The process offers a significantly improved sustainability profile, attractive cost advantages, and broad applicability across textile and nonwoven markets. With the majority acquisition, Lenzing underscores its commitment to consistently advancing its premiumization strategy and further expanding its leadership position in the global specialty fiber market.

 

“TreeToTextile is among the world’s most advanced next-generation fiber technologies and represents the most promising development on the market. Since our initial investment in 2025, the collaboration between the innovative TreeToTextile team and Lenzing’s fiber experts has enabled significant technological progress. We are fully committed to the joint scale-up and commercialization. H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, and Stora Enso, will continue to support this path as minority shareholders, contributing valuable market and consumer perspectives,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, COO of Lenzing Group. LSCS Invest also reaffirms its confidence in the joint technology platform through its long-standing commitment since the foundation of the company and continued role as a shareholder.

 

“Innovation at industrial scale requires time, expertise, and strong partnerships. Lenzing Group’s increased ownership is a clear endorsement of our technology and our ambition to become a major player in the global fiber market,” says Dr. Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile.

 

 

The transaction enables an accelerated scaling of the new technology. Lenzing plans a significant increase in production output at the existing demonstration plant in Nymölla, Sweden, as well as the preparation of the first industrial-scale facility. In addition, the company expects operational synergies from an even closer collaboration.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0TKCrGI7bfTG

PIN: 0TKCrGI7bfTG

 
 
For enquiries, please contact
Media Relations:
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com		  
 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024
Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.
About TreeToTextile
 
Swedish-based TreeToTextile is driving systemic change in the textile industry, by providing the nextgeneration
cellulose fiber for a resilient planet. Supported by the owners H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group,Stora Enso, Lenzing Group and LSCS Invest, TreeToTextile develops a renewable and resource-efficient cellulose fiber with attractive properties and low environmental impact, affordable to all. The fiber has the potential to complement or replace part of the cotton, viscose and polyester markets, in line with the company’s mission “Better fibers to all”.
 
Key Facts & Figures TreeToTextile
Year of establishment: 2014
Owners; H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso, Lenzing Group and LSCS Invest
Employees: 57
Current facilities: HQ in Stockholm, Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden, R&D Center in Mölndal, Gothenburg,
Registered brand names: TreeToTextile™ (with symbol), Nyense™ (for textile applications), Nyvado™ (for
nonwoven applications)

 


02.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2269538

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269538  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenzing AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lenzing AG

mehr Analysen
17.11.25 Lenzing Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.25 Lenzing neutral Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.09.25 Lenzing neutral Deutsche Bank AG
26.08.25 Lenzing neutral Deutsche Bank AG
14.08.25 Lenzing neutral Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenzing AG 24,75 -2,94% Lenzing AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen