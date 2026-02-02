EQS-News: Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers



02.02.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Lenzing AG to become majority owner of TreeToTextile AB and accelerates industrialization of new fibers Lenzing increases its stake and acquires a controlling majority in TreeToTextile

Strategic investment in a scalable, resource-efficient fiber technology

Advancement of the demonstration plant and preparation of a large-scale industrial facility Lenzing / Stockholm, February 02, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is taking another strategic milestone by acquiring a controlling majority in the Swedish innovation company TreeToTextile AB. This step strengthens Lenzing’s position as a leading provider of sustainable, wood-based specialty fibers and expands its innovation pipeline with a highly scalable, patent-protected technology platform. The transaction is executed through the issuance of new shares. TreeToTextile represents the next major technological leap in cellulosic fiber production – following the development of viscose in the early 20th century and Lenzing’s own Lyocell technology in the 1990s. The process offers a significantly improved sustainability profile, attractive cost advantages, and broad applicability across textile and nonwoven markets. With the majority acquisition, Lenzing underscores its commitment to consistently advancing its premiumization strategy and further expanding its leadership position in the global specialty fiber market. “TreeToTextile is among the world’s most advanced next-generation fiber technologies and represents the most promising development on the market. Since our initial investment in 2025, the collaboration between the innovative TreeToTextile team and Lenzing’s fiber experts has enabled significant technological progress. We are fully committed to the joint scale-up and commercialization. H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, and Stora Enso, will continue to support this path as minority shareholders, contributing valuable market and consumer perspectives,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, COO of Lenzing Group. LSCS Invest also reaffirms its confidence in the joint technology platform through its long-standing commitment since the foundation of the company and continued role as a shareholder. “Innovation at industrial scale requires time, expertise, and strong partnerships. Lenzing Group’s increased ownership is a clear endorsement of our technology and our ambition to become a major player in the global fiber market,” says Dr. Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile. The transaction enables an accelerated scaling of the new technology. Lenzing plans a significant increase in production output at the existing demonstration plant in Nymölla, Sweden, as well as the preparation of the first industrial-scale facility. In addition, the company expects operational synergies from an even closer collaboration. Photo download: https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0TKCrGI7bfTG PIN: 0TKCrGI7bfTG



About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.



The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024

Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816



TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. About TreeToTextile



Swedish-based TreeToTextile is driving systemic change in the textile industry, by providing the nextgeneration

cellulose fiber for a resilient planet. Supported by the owners H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group,Stora Enso, Lenzing Group and LSCS Invest, TreeToTextile develops a renewable and resource-efficient cellulose fiber with attractive properties and low environmental impact, affordable to all. The fiber has the potential to complement or replace part of the cotton, viscose and polyester markets, in line with the company’s mission “Better fibers to all”.



Key Facts & Figures TreeToTextile

Year of establishment: 2014

Owners; H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso, Lenzing Group and LSCS Invest

Employees: 57

Current facilities: HQ in Stockholm, Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden, R&D Center in Mölndal, Gothenburg,

Registered brand names: TreeToTextile™ (with symbol), Nyense™ (for textile applications), Nyvado™ (for

nonwoven applications)

