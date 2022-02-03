EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing's new prize for research projects on ethical and sustainable fashion

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study results

Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing's new prize for research projects on ethical and sustainable fashion



03.02.2022 / 10:00

Sub.: A new competition has been launched for bachelor's and master's degree students who are working on innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges facing the textile industry. The deadline for applications is June 15, 2022. The winning project will receive a prize of EUR 5,000.

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, will present the Young Scientist Award for outstanding research in the field of fibers and textiles for the first time in 2022. The Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC Dornbirn) is an ideal platform for the recently launched research competition. Bachelor's and master's degree students will have the opportunity to submit their scientific work in the categories of fashion and the circular economy, textile recycling and the innovative use of biobased fibers to a jury of well-known industry experts.

The jury consists of Karla Magruder (Founder of Acceleration Circularity), Friedericke von Wedel-Parlow (Beneficial Design Institute Berlin) and Dieter Eichinger (Head of Standardization and Innovation, Secretary-General of BISFA). The winning project will receive a prize of EUR 5,000. The aim is to promote the students' work and create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry.

"As one of the leading innovators in improving fibers and wovens for decades, Lenzing is best positioned to make a real difference and create a more sustainable future. Driving research and development forward and supporting young scientists in developing their ideas at all times is not just a matter that is close to our heart. We are convinced that innovation and technological progress are vital to our success in tackling the pressing environmental challenges we face," says Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing Group and President of the Austrian Fibers Institute.

Austrian Fibers Institute as organizer of the GFC

The Austrian Fibers Institute is the organizer of the 61st Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress on a not-for-profit basis. The event, due to take place from September 14 to 16, 2022, will offer an ideal setting for the presentation of the Young Scientist Award prize.

The Austrian Fibers Institute, which is headquartered in Vienna, was founded in 1960 by fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry to promote the market launch of fibers and fiber products. The institute also offers opportunities to exchange information and experience relating to fibers and supports engagement with educational institutions. The GFC aims to encourage the international exchange of experience in close liaison with Brussels-based representative body.

The Austrian Fibers Institute focuses on issues relating to the future, which will also be on the agenda at the GFC, including aspects such as fiber innovations, sustainability and the circular economy.

Applicants for the Young Scientist Award can submit their work (final-year projects, papers etc.) in English between February 01, 2022 and June 15, 2022 to the following e-mail address: YSA2022@lenzing.com. For further information, please see the document "Submission Requirements" in the download link below.



