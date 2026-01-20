EQS-News: Lenzing and Energie AG Umwelt Service extend RVL partnership through 2040

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Contract/Sustainability

Lenzing and Energie AG Umwelt Service extend RVL partnership through 2040



20.01.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Revised framework agreement ensures long-term security of supply at the Lenzing site

Retrofit program aims to increase plant availability and energy efficiency

Partnership strengthens planning reliability, sustainable use of residual materials, and reduces dependence on fossil resources

Lenzing, January 20, 2026 – Lenzing AG and Energie AG Umwelt Service have secured the long-term continuation of their successful cooperation in Reststoffverwertung Lenzing (RVL). With the revised framework agreement, the partnership will be extended through the end of 2040. The agreement provides planning certainty for both companies and sets clear signals for climate protection, and security of supply at the Lenzing industrial site.

RVL is one of Austria’s largest industrial residual-material utilization facilities and has been a central component of Lenzing AG’s energy hub for more than 25 years. With a throughput of roughly 900 tons per day, the boiler plant converts more than 300,000 tons of waste into electricity and steam each year. This replaces up to 85 million Nm³ of Natural Gas – a key contribution to decarbonization and the reduction of fossil energy sources.

“For more than a quarter of a century, RVL has stood for security of supply. We reliably generate energy from residual materials while reducing the use of fossil resources. With the revised framework agreement, we are securing this successful path for the long term,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Managing Board of Lenzing AG.

The agreement includes a retrofit program for 2026/27 that will ensure higher availability of the boiler plant. In addition, the revised framework agreement establishes clear rules for handling emission-related costs and ensures compliance with all regulatory requirements – including the updated 2024 Waste Incineration Ordinance, which introduces stricter standards for emissions, monitoring, and sustainable residual-material treatment.

“This partnership with one of Upper Austria's largest industrial companies represents a circular economy in action: reliable energy generation from waste materials, high environmental standards, and robust logistics make an important contribution to the decarbonization of energy supply,” emphasizes Alexander Kirchner, member of the board of Energie AG. Another plus point: “The possibility of delivering waste materials by rail also strengthens a climate-friendly logistics concept,” adds Kirchner.

The agreement provides maximum planning reliability for both partners, strengthens industrial value creation in the region, and represents a clear commitment to the Lenzing site. It also supports the Lenzing Group’s transformation strategy – from decarbonization and efficiency improvements to circularity – and remains a cornerstone of the site’s sustainable development.

