EQS-News: Lenzing and Energie AG Umwelt Service extend RVL partnership through 2040

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Contract/Sustainability
Lenzing and Energie AG Umwelt Service extend RVL partnership through 2040

20.01.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing and Energie AG Umwelt Service extend RVL partnership through 2040

 

  • Revised framework agreement ensures long-term security of supply at the Lenzing site
  • Retrofit program aims to increase plant availability and energy efficiency
  • Partnership strengthens planning reliability, sustainable use of residual materials, and reduces dependence on fossil resources

 

Lenzing, January 20, 2026 – Lenzing AG and Energie AG Umwelt Service have secured the long-term continuation of their successful cooperation in Reststoffverwertung Lenzing (RVL). With the revised framework agreement, the partnership will be extended through the end of 2040. The agreement provides planning certainty for both companies and sets clear signals for climate protection, and security of supply at the Lenzing industrial site.

 

RVL is one of Austria’s largest industrial residual-material utilization facilities and has been a central component of Lenzing AG’s energy hub for more than 25 years. With a throughput of roughly 900 tons per day, the boiler plant converts more than 300,000 tons of waste into electricity and steam each year. This replaces up to 85 million Nm³ of Natural Gas – a key contribution to decarbonization and the reduction of fossil energy sources.

 

“For more than a quarter of a century, RVL has stood for security of supply. We reliably generate energy from residual materials while reducing the use of fossil resources. With the revised framework agreement, we are securing this successful path for the long term,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Managing Board of Lenzing AG.

 

The agreement includes a retrofit program for 2026/27 that will ensure higher availability of the boiler plant. In addition, the revised framework agreement establishes clear rules for handling emission-related costs and ensures compliance with all regulatory requirements – including the updated 2024 Waste Incineration Ordinance, which introduces stricter standards for emissions, monitoring, and sustainable residual-material treatment.

 

“This partnership with one of Upper Austria's largest industrial companies represents a circular economy in action: reliable energy generation from waste materials, high environmental standards, and robust logistics make an important contribution to the decarbonization of energy supply,” emphasizes Alexander Kirchner, member of the board of Energie AG. Another plus point: “The possibility of delivering waste materials by rail also strengthens a climate-friendly logistics concept,” adds Kirchner.

The agreement provides maximum planning reliability for both partners, strengthens industrial value creation in the region, and represents a clear commitment to the Lenzing site. It also supports the Lenzing Group’s transformation strategy – from decarbonization and efficiency improvements to circularity – and remains a cornerstone of the site’s sustainable development.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=fYaFmhPSLT7A
PIN: fYaFmhPSLT7A

 

 
For enquiries, please contact
Media Relations:
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com		  
 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024
Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 

 

 

 

 


20.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2262574

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262574  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

