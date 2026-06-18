Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.06.2026 09:10:03

EQS-News: Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs

18.06.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs

 

  • Lenzing Group at CIDPEX China, TECHTEXTIL Frankfurt and INDEX Geneva
  • INDEX™ 26 Award for LENZING™ DualWipe
  • LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology as platform for scalable, bio-based nonwoven solutions

 

Lenzing, June 18, 2026 – From CIDPEX in China to Techtextil in Frankfurt and INDEX in Geneva, the Lenzing Group showcases ready-for-market, bio-based nonwoven solutions and receives industry recognition for LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology.

 

The Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of regenerated cellulose fibers for the nonwovens and textiles industries, further strengthened the positioning of its nonwovens business during a series of major international industry fairs in the first half of 2026. From CIDPEX in China to Techtextil in Frankfurt and INDEX in Geneva, Lenzing demonstrated how its nonwovens fiber portfolio and LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology (LNT) enable scalable, bio-based alternatives to fossil-based nonwoven materials.
 

Global presence across key nonwovens markets

The year began with CIDPEX 2026 in Nanjing, China, the world’s largest exhibition for tissue and disposable hygiene products. As a key industry platform in Asia, CIDPEX played an important role in strengthening Lenzing’s regional presence and increasing the global visibility of VEOCEL™ branded fibers, particularly for absorbent hygiene and wipes applications.

 

At Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt and INDEX 2026 in Geneva, Lenzing further engaged with European and international customers. At both events, LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology was presented through interactive touch and feel stations that attracted strong industry interest. These hands-on demonstrations allowed visitors to experience the performance, versatility, and material benefits of Lenzing’s cellulosic nonwoven solutions in an application-oriented context.
 

INDEX™ 26 Award for LENZING™ DualWipe

A central highlight was the recognition of LENZING™ DualWipe with the prestigious INDEX™ Award in the Nonwovens Roll Goods category at the INDEX fair in Geneva. This innovative wipe, enabled by the LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology, integrates two functional surfaces within a single wipe: an abrasive side for effective removal of dirt and residues, and a soft, highly absorbent side for wiping and finishing. DualWipe contains no synthetic fibers, binders, or finishing chemicals, eliminating the risk of microplastic shedding typically associated with conventional synthetic wipes.

 

Patricia Sargeant, Executive Vice President Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing Group says: “We would like to thank EDANA and the independent INDEX Award jury for recognizing LENZING™ DualWipe with the INDEX™ 26 Award. This underlines the relevance of cellulose based, fossil free technologies for the future of the nonwovens industry. With LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology, we provide a scalable, high-performance alternative to fossil-based materials by combining renewable raw materials and advanced fiber and web technologies. Lenzing supports customers in meeting increasing regulatory, brand, and consumer expectations and enables the industry’s transition toward more sustainable products.”

 

Lenzing’s nonwovens solutions are aligned with the EU Bioeconomy Strategy, which emphasizes the use of bio-based materials to reduce dependence on fossil resources and strengthening sustainable industrial value chains. Lenzing translates these strategic ambitions into industrial-scale solutions that are already available for applications in hygiene, wipes and technical nonwovens.
 

Innovation partner for the nonwovens industry

Across all fairs, Lenzing demonstrated how its fibers and technologies add value to diverse end applications, with a particular focus on absorbent hygiene products and advanced nonwoven solutions. By combining fiber innovation, application expertise, and close collaboration along the value chain, Lenzing is well-positioned as an innovation and solution provider to the global nonwovens industry.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=d5I2z8h3x9M0

 

Your contact for
 
Media Relations:
 
Corporate Communications
PR & Media Team
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone  +43 664 6112534
E-mail  media@lenzing.com
Web     www.lenzing.com
 
 
 		  
 
 
About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


18.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2348390

 
End of News EQS News Service

2348390  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenzing AG

mehr Nachrichten