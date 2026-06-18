EQS-News: Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs



18.06.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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Lenzing Group highlights scalable, bio-based nonwovens solutions at leading global industry fairs

Lenzing Group at CIDPEX China, TECHTEXTIL Frankfurt and INDEX Geneva

INDEX™ 26 Award for LENZING™ DualWipe

LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology as platform for scalable, bio-based nonwoven solutions

Lenzing, June 18, 2026 – From CIDPEX in China to Techtextil in Frankfurt and INDEX in Geneva, the Lenzing Group showcases ready-for-market, bio-based nonwoven solutions and receives industry recognition for LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology.

The Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of regenerated cellulose fibers for the nonwovens and textiles industries, further strengthened the positioning of its nonwovens business during a series of major international industry fairs in the first half of 2026. From CIDPEX in China to Techtextil in Frankfurt and INDEX in Geneva, Lenzing demonstrated how its nonwovens fiber portfolio and LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology (LNT) enable scalable, bio-based alternatives to fossil-based nonwoven materials.



Global presence across key nonwovens markets

The year began with CIDPEX 2026 in Nanjing, China, the world’s largest exhibition for tissue and disposable hygiene products. As a key industry platform in Asia, CIDPEX played an important role in strengthening Lenzing’s regional presence and increasing the global visibility of VEOCEL™ branded fibers, particularly for absorbent hygiene and wipes applications.

At Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt and INDEX 2026 in Geneva, Lenzing further engaged with European and international customers. At both events, LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology was presented through interactive touch and feel stations that attracted strong industry interest. These hands-on demonstrations allowed visitors to experience the performance, versatility, and material benefits of Lenzing’s cellulosic nonwoven solutions in an application-oriented context.



INDEX™ 26 Award for LENZING™ DualWipe

A central highlight was the recognition of LENZING™ DualWipe with the prestigious INDEX™ Award in the Nonwovens Roll Goods category at the INDEX fair in Geneva. This innovative wipe, enabled by the LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology, integrates two functional surfaces within a single wipe: an abrasive side for effective removal of dirt and residues, and a soft, highly absorbent side for wiping and finishing. DualWipe contains no synthetic fibers, binders, or finishing chemicals, eliminating the risk of microplastic shedding typically associated with conventional synthetic wipes.

Patricia Sargeant, Executive Vice President Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing Group says: “We would like to thank EDANA and the independent INDEX Award jury for recognizing LENZING™ DualWipe with the INDEX™ 26 Award. This underlines the relevance of cellulose based, fossil free technologies for the future of the nonwovens industry. With LENZING™ Nonwoven Technology, we provide a scalable, high-performance alternative to fossil-based materials by combining renewable raw materials and advanced fiber and web technologies. Lenzing supports customers in meeting increasing regulatory, brand, and consumer expectations and enables the industry’s transition toward more sustainable products.”

Lenzing’s nonwovens solutions are aligned with the EU Bioeconomy Strategy, which emphasizes the use of bio-based materials to reduce dependence on fossil resources and strengthening sustainable industrial value chains. Lenzing translates these strategic ambitions into industrial-scale solutions that are already available for applications in hygiene, wipes and technical nonwovens.



Innovation partner for the nonwovens industry

Across all fairs, Lenzing demonstrated how its fibers and technologies add value to diverse end applications, with a particular focus on absorbent hygiene products and advanced nonwoven solutions. By combining fiber innovation, application expertise, and close collaboration along the value chain, Lenzing is well-positioned as an innovation and solution provider to the global nonwovens industry.

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