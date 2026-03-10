Lenzing Aktie
10.03.2026 09:15:03
EQS-News: Lenzing Group positions bio-based materials as a strategic asset for Europe’s economic security
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Lenzing, March 10, 2026 – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, hosted a high-level roundtable in Brussels to discuss how bio-based materials can strengthen Europe’s economic security and support the shift toward a fossil-free future. Organized in cooperation with Euractiv, the event brought together representatives of the European Commission, the UK Mission to the EU, academia, civil society, and industry.
Speakers included Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea, Director for Competitive Circular Economy and Clean Industrial Policy at the European Commission’s DG Environment, Dr. Daniel Bradley, Deputy Counsellor & Head of Climate and Environment at the UK Mission to the EU, and Patricia A. Sargeant, Executive Vice President Nonwovens Commercial at the Lenzing Group.
A key topic of discussion was the potential of cellulosic fibers[1] as fully bio-based, biodegradable alternatives in nonwoven applications such as wet wipes. While Europe has the industrial foundation to scale these fossil-free materials, competitiveness is constrained by global regulatory and cost asymmetries. Clear, coherent policy signals – Including possible updates to the Single Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) – were identified as essential for investment certainty and broader market uptake.
“Europe has set ambitious goals for a clean-industry transition. Our roundtable in Brussels showed that bio-based materials are not a future vision – they are a practical, scalable reality today. As an integrated cellulosic fiber producer with deep European roots, Lenzing helps strengthen industrial resilience while accelerating the shift away from fossil-based synthetic fibers,” said Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Management Board of Lenzing Group.
Lenzing reaffirmed that industrial competitiveness and climate ambition can reinforce each other. Its specialty fibers, produced from renewable wood, offer lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to generic alternatives and are certified biodegradable and compostable. The company’s climate targets align with the 1.5-degree pathway and have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.
“Maintaining and expanding European production capacity is essential for supply-chain resilience and strategic autonomy. Lenzing operates major integrated pulp and fiber sites in Austria, Czechia, and the UK, with Europe-based R&D supporting jobs, innovation, and technological know-how within the region. Cellulosic fibers play a critical role in single-use products for hygiene applications – underscoring the need to redesign products toward biodegradable material solutions that address SUPD concerns and microplastic pollution,” emphasized Patricia A. Sargeant.
With its longstanding commitment to climate leadership, innovation, and European manufacturing, the Lenzing Group will continue to work closely with policymakers and industry partners to advance a resilient, fossil-free materials economy.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=u5o8w6D4r2f5
[1] LENZING™ fibers which are TÜV certified biodegradable (soil, fresh water & marine) and compostable (home & industrial) include the following products: LENZING™ Viscose Standard textile/ nonwovens, LENZING™ Lyocell Standard textile/nonwovens, LENZING™ Modal Standard textile, LENZING™ Lyocell Filament, LENZING™ Lyocell Dry and LENZING™ Web Technology. An exception in certification applies for the fibers LENZING™ Lyocell Filament and LENZING™ Lyocell Dry, for which the necessary tests for confirming biodegradability in marine environment were not yet done or finalized.
