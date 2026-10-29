Lenzing Aktie

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WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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29.10.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

29.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

 

  • Shareholder syndicate comprising B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of Lenzing’s shares
  • Suzano Holding S.A. acquired a direct stake of approximately 0.80 percent in Lenzing
  • Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares

 

Lenzing, October 29, 2026 – Following the successful completion of its capital increase, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft provides an update on its shareholder structure based on the recently published participation notifications.

 

The shareholder syndicate comprising the B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of the voting rights in Lenzing. Within this structure, B&C Group holds 39.6 percent, while the remaining 12.6 percent are held by Suzano International Trade GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano S.A.

 

In addition, Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., acquired shares in Lenzing in connection with the capital increase corresponding to approximately 0.80 percent of Lenzing’s shares. The Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares.

 

“We welcome the direct investment by Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., which is already represented in the syndicate with the B&C Group. Our shareholders’ strong participation in the capital increase, as well as the developments in our shareholder structure, demonstrate their commitment to Lenzing and our strategic transformation,” says Mathias Breuer, CFO of Lenzing.

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=H5X3C3E7r1c0

 

 

 

Your contact for  
 
Media Relations: 
 
Corporate Communications 
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria 
 
Phone  +43 664 6112534 
E-mail  media@lenzing.com 
Web     www.lenzing.com 
 		  
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Investor Relations Team
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria 
 
Phone  +43 7672 701 8947 
E-mail   investorrelations@lenzing.com 
Web       www.lenzing.com  
 

 

 

 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing’s wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, and LENZING™ product brands.
 
More information on www.lenzing.com
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 

 

 


29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
EQS News ID: 2424266

 
End of News EQS News Service

2424266  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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