EQS-News: Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase



29.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

Shareholder syndicate comprising B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of Lenzing’s shares

Suzano Holding S.A. acquired a direct stake of approximately 0.80 percent in Lenzing

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares

Lenzing, October 29, 2026 – Following the successful completion of its capital increase, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft provides an update on its shareholder structure based on the recently published participation notifications.

The shareholder syndicate comprising the B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of the voting rights in Lenzing. Within this structure, B&C Group holds 39.6 percent, while the remaining 12.6 percent are held by Suzano International Trade GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano S.A.

In addition, Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., acquired shares in Lenzing in connection with the capital increase corresponding to approximately 0.80 percent of Lenzing’s shares. The Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares.

“We welcome the direct investment by Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., which is already represented in the syndicate with the B&C Group. Our shareholders’ strong participation in the capital increase, as well as the developments in our shareholder structure, demonstrate their commitment to Lenzing and our strategic transformation,” says Mathias Breuer, CFO of Lenzing.

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Media Relations:



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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 664 6112534

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com





Investor Relations:



Investor Relations Team

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 8947

E-mail investorrelations@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com

