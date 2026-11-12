Lenzing Aktie

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WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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12.11.2026 13:00:03

EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

12.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

  • In line with its “Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) at its lyocell fiber production site in Mobile, USA
  • Expanded short-cut fiber capabilities increase production flexibility and accelerate specialty nonwovens innovation
  • Investment strengthens Mobile’s role in Lenzing’s global Nonwovens business, delivering specialty fiber solutions

Lenzing, November 12, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is investing EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to expand specialty fiber capabilities at its production site in Mobile, Alabama, USA to reinforce it’s long-term commitment to the nonwovens business. In line with the “Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, the investment will strengthen the site’s role in Lenzing’s global Nonwovens business and support the development of customized, wood-based fiber solutions for specialty nonwovens applications.

“Nonwovens are a strategic growth area for Lenzing, and our investment in Mobile reflects our strong commitment to expanding our capabilities in this business and strengthening Lenzing’s presence in the Americas and globally,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group. “The investment will expand Mobile’s capabilities in specialty fibers, including lyocell short-cut fibers, and future innovations. This will enable Lenzing to offer a broader range of specialty fibers for nonwovens.”

“With enhanced capabilities in Mobile, we will be better positioned to support our customers in developing innovative solutions and create value for our customers,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Global Nonwovens at Lenzing. “This investment creates new opportunities for closer collaboration and bringing differentiated solutions to the market while promoting the replacement of fossil-based fibers with wood-based fibers in nonwoven products.”

The Mobile investment is part of Lenzing’s EUR 50 mn investment program for its Nonwovens business, which also includes EUR 23 mn previously announced for expanding production capabilities at the Lenzing site, Austria. Together, these investments demonstrate Lenzing’s long-term commitment to advancing innovation and supporting growth in specialty fiber markets for nonwovens.

 

Photo download:

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Your contact for  
 
Media Relations: 
 
Corporate Communications 
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria 
 
Phone  +43 664 6112534 
E-mail  media@lenzing.com 
Web     www.lenzing.com 
 		  
 
 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing’s wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, and LENZING™ product brands.
 
More information on www.lenzing.com
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
EQS News ID: 2433756

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433756  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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