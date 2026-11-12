EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA



12.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

In line with its “Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) at its lyocell fiber production site in Mobile, USA

Expanded short-cut fiber capabilities increase production flexibility and accelerate specialty nonwovens innovation

Investment strengthens Mobile’s role in Lenzing’s global Nonwovens business, delivering specialty fiber solutions

Lenzing, November 12, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is investing EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to expand specialty fiber capabilities at its production site in Mobile, Alabama, USA to reinforce it’s long-term commitment to the nonwovens business. In line with the “Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, the investment will strengthen the site’s role in Lenzing’s global Nonwovens business and support the development of customized, wood-based fiber solutions for specialty nonwovens applications.

“Nonwovens are a strategic growth area for Lenzing, and our investment in Mobile reflects our strong commitment to expanding our capabilities in this business and strengthening Lenzing’s presence in the Americas and globally,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group. “The investment will expand Mobile’s capabilities in specialty fibers, including lyocell short-cut fibers, and future innovations. This will enable Lenzing to offer a broader range of specialty fibers for nonwovens.”

“With enhanced capabilities in Mobile, we will be better positioned to support our customers in developing innovative solutions and create value for our customers,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Global Nonwovens at Lenzing. “This investment creates new opportunities for closer collaboration and bringing differentiated solutions to the market while promoting the replacement of fossil-based fibers with wood-based fibers in nonwoven products.”

The Mobile investment is part of Lenzing’s EUR 50 mn investment program for its Nonwovens business, which also includes EUR 23 mn previously announced for expanding production capabilities at the Lenzing site, Austria. Together, these investments demonstrate Lenzing’s long-term commitment to advancing innovation and supporting growth in specialty fiber markets for nonwovens.

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