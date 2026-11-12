Lenzing Aktie
WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505
|
12.11.2026 13:00:03
EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA
Lenzing, November 12, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is investing EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to expand specialty fiber capabilities at its production site in Mobile, Alabama, USA to reinforce it’s long-term commitment to the nonwovens business. In line with the “Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, the investment will strengthen the site’s role in Lenzing’s global Nonwovens business and support the development of customized, wood-based fiber solutions for specialty nonwovens applications.
“Nonwovens are a strategic growth area for Lenzing, and our investment in Mobile reflects our strong commitment to expanding our capabilities in this business and strengthening Lenzing’s presence in the Americas and globally,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group. “The investment will expand Mobile’s capabilities in specialty fibers, including lyocell short-cut fibers, and future innovations. This will enable Lenzing to offer a broader range of specialty fibers for nonwovens.”
“With enhanced capabilities in Mobile, we will be better positioned to support our customers in developing innovative solutions and create value for our customers,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Global Nonwovens at Lenzing. “This investment creates new opportunities for closer collaboration and bringing differentiated solutions to the market while promoting the replacement of fossil-based fibers with wood-based fibers in nonwoven products.”
The Mobile investment is part of Lenzing’s EUR 50 mn investment program for its Nonwovens business, which also includes EUR 23 mn previously announced for expanding production capabilities at the Lenzing site, Austria. Together, these investments demonstrate Lenzing’s long-term commitment to advancing innovation and supporting growth in specialty fiber markets for nonwovens.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=N1P0d3m5G4r9
12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|EQS News ID:
|2433756
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433756 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AG
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel: ATX Prime freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Lenzing investiert 27 Mio. Euro am US-Standort Mobile (APA)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: Lenzing investiert EUR 27 Mio. (USD 31 Mio.) zur Stärkung der Spezialfaserkapazitäten für Vliesstoffanwendungen in Mobile, USA (EQS Group)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA (EQS Group)
|
12.11.26
|ATX aktuell: Das macht der ATX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Zuversicht in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Anleger in Wien halten sich zurück: ATX Prime legt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Anleger in Wien halten sich zurück: ATX zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lenzing AG
|09.11.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.06.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|07.10.21
|Lenzing kaufen
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.03.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.01.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Lenzing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenzing AG
|11,14
|-0,54%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.