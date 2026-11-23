Lenzing Aktie
WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505
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23.11.2026 08:50:03
EQS-News: Lenzing Leadership visited TreeToTextile Demo Plant in Nymölla, Sweden
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EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing Leadership visited TreeToTextile Demo Plant in Nymölla, Sweden
Lenzing, November 23, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is strengthening its collaboration with TreeToTextile, in which Lenzing has been the majority shareholder since February 2026. Lenzing CEO Georg Kasperkovitz and CFO Mathias Breuer visited TreeToTextile’s Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden, to meet the team and see the technology and production operations first-hand. Lenzing first invested in TreeToTextile in February 2025 and has since worked closely with the company on the development and ramp-up of production at the Demo plant.
“It is a pleasure to meet the TreeToTextile team and see their work first-hand in Nymölla. Our collaboration brings together TreeToTextile’s innovative approach and Lenzing’s fiber expertise. At Lenzing, we firmly believe in the technology developed by TreeToTextile, as a decisive next-generation fiber production technology with the potential to play an important role in shaping the future of our industry. We value the dedication of the people behind this development and remain committed to supporting the team on the journey ahead.”, says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group.
Next-generation cellulose fibers
TreeToTextile is developing a next-generation production technology for cellulose fibers for textile and nonwoven applications, with a focus on fiber properties, affordability and the efficient use of resources. The fibers have the potential to complement or replace part of the cotton, viscose and polyester markets. The Nymölla Demo plant has been operating since early 2024 to demonstrate the technology in continuous operation at small industrial scale and to produce fibers for further application development and market testing.
“We are proud to welcome Georg and Mathias to our Demo plant and introduce them to the colleagues driving our development every day. Lenzing’s long-term support and trust mean a great deal to TreeToTextile. The close collaboration between our teams helps us continue developing next-generation cellulose fibers for textile and nonwoven applications.”, says Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile.
Continued development
The Demo plant is also the setting for the EU LIFE TreeTex project[1], for which TreeToTextile received a grant agreement in 2022. Co-funded by the European Union and running until the end of 2028, the project supports work to demonstrate an all-alkaline production process for cellulose fibers at an industrially relevant scale. The project is intended to improve resource efficiency and strengthen the economics of the process, with these intended benefits remaining subject to validation.
Looking ahead, the planning and establishment of TreeToTextile’s first flagship plant in the EU will mark the next major milestone in scaling the technology toward industrial-scale production, building on the progress and experience gained at the Demo plant in Nymölla.
The continued development of TreeToTextile complements Lenzing’s fiber expertise and aligns with its “Grow Nonwovens. Reset Textiles.” strategy.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0TKCrGI7bfTG
[1] EU funding acknowledgement: The LIFE TreeTex project is co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.
23.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|EQS News ID:
|2440090
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440090 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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08:50
|EQS-News: Lenzing Leadership visited TreeToTextile Demo Plant in Nymölla, Sweden (EQS Group)
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08:50
|EQS-News: Lenzing Vorstand besucht TreeToTextile-Demo-Anlage in Nymölla, Schweden (EQS Group)
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