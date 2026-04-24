EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial statements

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial statements



24.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG

Frankfurt am Main, 24 April 2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the 2025

Annual Financial Statements

LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial

statements:

1. LIBERO football finance AG closed the 2025 financial year with a net

loss of EUR 886,000.

2. LIBERO football finance AG announces that the auditor has refused to issue an

audit opinion on the annual financial statements and the management report for the

2025 financial year, as was also the case for the 2023 and 2024 annual financial

statements (see announcements dated 30 January 2025 and 15 August 2025). The

annual financial statements were approved by the Supervisory Board on 16 April

2026 and are therefore adopted.

3. The refusal to issue an audit opinion on the 2025 financial statements, like the refusal

to issue an audit opinion on the 2023 and 2024 financial statements, is attributable to

the legal proceedings still pending in Spain in connection with the strategic

partnership with FC Barcelona planned for 2023. The Company had reported on the

legal proceedings and related developments on several occasions. As previously

reported by the Company, a positive settlement and partial resolution had already been

reached in the legal proceedings regarding a partial amount of approximately EUR 25

million. With regard to the outstanding portion of the transaction amounting to

approximately EUR 15 million, the Company has been and continues to be in

discussions with FC Barcelona with the aim of settling this remaining part of the legal

proceedings as well. Based on the ongoing discussions, the Management Board

expects a final settlement to be reached in 2026.

4. For the current financial year 2026, the company will continue to implement its

newly aligned corporate strategy as an international specialist and innovator in the

operation of a marketplace for football financing and other services for football clubs,

as well as an investor in the football sector, with the aim of achieving a sustainable

increase in the company’s value and thus securing economic success. The Board of

Directors believes the company is well-equipped for this and looks forward with

confidence to the company’s future development. A press release regarding the

commencement of business operations and first revenues was published on 17 March

2026.

5. The 2025 annual financial statements will be available for download on the

company’s website from approximately 09:00.

Contact:

Dr Dirk Rogowski, Member of the

Executive Board

dr@lff.ag



About LIBERO football finance AG

Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing

comprehensive support to football clubs on all financing and profitability matters and offers a

full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not

describe past events. Such statements in this announcement relate, amongst other things, to

LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies,

expected growth prospects and other opportunities for value creation at LIBERO, as well as

expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and

disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current

plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They are dependent on a number of assumptions

and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause

actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these

forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial

markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a

significant portion of its revenue and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price

development of assets and the development of market volatility, the implementation of its

strategic initiatives to improve the business model, the reliability of its risk management

policies, procedures and methods, risks arising from regulatory changes, and other risks.

Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made.

LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained

in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this

announcement.



Contact:

Dr. Dirk Rogowski

dr@Libero-football-finance.com

24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News