LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
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24.04.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial statements
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EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, 24 April 2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the 2025
Annual Financial Statements
LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial
statements:
1. LIBERO football finance AG closed the 2025 financial year with a net
loss of EUR 886,000.
2. LIBERO football finance AG announces that the auditor has refused to issue an
audit opinion on the annual financial statements and the management report for the
2025 financial year, as was also the case for the 2023 and 2024 annual financial
statements (see announcements dated 30 January 2025 and 15 August 2025). The
annual financial statements were approved by the Supervisory Board on 16 April
2026 and are therefore adopted.
3. The refusal to issue an audit opinion on the 2025 financial statements, like the refusal
to issue an audit opinion on the 2023 and 2024 financial statements, is attributable to
the legal proceedings still pending in Spain in connection with the strategic
partnership with FC Barcelona planned for 2023. The Company had reported on the
legal proceedings and related developments on several occasions. As previously
reported by the Company, a positive settlement and partial resolution had already been
reached in the legal proceedings regarding a partial amount of approximately EUR 25
million. With regard to the outstanding portion of the transaction amounting to
approximately EUR 15 million, the Company has been and continues to be in
discussions with FC Barcelona with the aim of settling this remaining part of the legal
proceedings as well. Based on the ongoing discussions, the Management Board
expects a final settlement to be reached in 2026.
4. For the current financial year 2026, the company will continue to implement its
newly aligned corporate strategy as an international specialist and innovator in the
operation of a marketplace for football financing and other services for football clubs,
as well as an investor in the football sector, with the aim of achieving a sustainable
increase in the company’s value and thus securing economic success. The Board of
Directors believes the company is well-equipped for this and looks forward with
confidence to the company’s future development. A press release regarding the
commencement of business operations and first revenues was published on 17 March
2026.
5. The 2025 annual financial statements will be available for download on the
company’s website from approximately 09:00.
Contact:
Dr Dirk Rogowski, Member of the
Executive Board
dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing
comprehensive support to football clubs on all financing and profitability matters and offers a
full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not
describe past events. Such statements in this announcement relate, amongst other things, to
LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies,
expected growth prospects and other opportunities for value creation at LIBERO, as well as
expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and
disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current
plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They are dependent on a number of assumptions
and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause
actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial
markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a
significant portion of its revenue and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price
development of assets and the development of market volatility, the implementation of its
strategic initiatives to improve the business model, the reliability of its risk management
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising from regulatory changes, and other risks.
Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made.
LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained
in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this
announcement.
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 5050 604247
|Fax:
|+49 69 5050 60429
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314204
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314204 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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