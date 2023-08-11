|
11.08.2023 12:15:07
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million Euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary
|
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million Euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary
Simultaneously with LIBERO football finance AG's investment in Bridgeburg Invest S.L., FC Barcelona has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAA). Under this transaction,
"Barça Vision has proven that they are capable of successfully producing and marketing innovative content, reaching football fans across multiple channels. We are delighted to support FC Barcelona in its new phase of growth and innovation and to jointly take Barça Media to the next level," Dominik Heer, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG commented the signing of the agreements. He was supported in the negotiations in Spain by Supervisory Board member Peter Kenyon, who is very well connected in the international football world thanks to his previous activities as Managing Director of Manchester United and Chelsea FC.
About LIBERO football finance AG
Further information: libero-football-finance.com
Contact
11.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1702103
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1702103 11.08.2023 CET/CEST
