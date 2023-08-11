EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million Euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Investment

LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million Euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary



Frankfurt/Main, August 11, 2023 - LIBERO football finance AG, a publicly listed company based in Frankfurt (ISIN: DE000A161N22), is now a strategic partner of FC Barcelona. LIBERO football finance AG has acquired a 9.8% stake in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. Barcelona, the holding company of Barça Vision, for a purchase price of 40 million. The refinancing of the purchase price has been secured by external strategic European investors of LIBERO football finance AG. Barça Vision, as FC Barcelona's central platform, bundles the production and marketing of all the club's new digital content including Web3, Blockchain, NFTs and Metaverse, and is a fundamental part of FC Barcelona's "Espai Barça Digital" strategy, with the aim of bringing together fans of the club from all over the world. With more than 330 million fans and 434 million TV viewers in the 2021/22 season alone, as well as 421 million followers across a wide range of social media, FC Barcelona is one of the most valuable sports brands in the world.

Simultaneously with LIBERO football finance AG's investment in Bridgeburg Invest S.L., FC Barcelona has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAA). Under this transaction,

FC Barcelona will, subject to regulatory approvals, combine its digital business unit Barça Vision and all audio-visual content under the new brand "Barça Media" in the future and list it on Nasdaq in a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) transaction.



As a strategic partner, the team of LIBERO football finance AG, with its many years of experience in international professional football, will actively contribute to the future Barça Media in order to best tap the economic potential in the digital world of sports and the entertainment industry.

"Barça Vision has proven that they are capable of successfully producing and marketing innovative content, reaching football fans across multiple channels. We are delighted to support FC Barcelona in its new phase of growth and innovation and to jointly take Barça Media to the next level," Dominik Heer, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG commented the signing of the agreements. He was supported in the negotiations in Spain by Supervisory Board member Peter Kenyon, who is very well connected in the international football world thanks to his previous activities as Managing Director of Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

About LIBERO football finance AG

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specializes in the comprehensive support of football clubs in all financing and profitability issues and offers comprehensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional soccer clubs.

Further information: libero-football-finance.com

