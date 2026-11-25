LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
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25.11.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: LIBERO has been nominated for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026
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EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, 25 November 2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
LIBERO has been nominated for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026
LIBERO football finance AG announces its nomination for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026 in the Football Finance Services of the Year category.
LIBERO football finance AG has been informed that, with the LIBERO Exchange, it has been shortlisted for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026 in the ‘Football Finance Services of the Year’ category. The Corporate Live Wire Global Awards are an annual business awards programme organised by the British publisher Corporate LiveWire, which recognises companies and professionals from key sectors. Following the 2025/26 edition, the 2026/27 awards cycle is currently underway. The winners will be announced in January 2027.
The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for facilitating any financing enquiries a football club may have. On the financing side, Libero has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund-based financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage, complete with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:
In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.
The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The nomination for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award in the Football Finance Services of the Year category is yet another huge, positive surprise for us. It demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”
Contact:
Dr Dirk Rogowski, Member of the Executive Board, dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
LIBERO football finance AG, which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com
25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 5050 604247
|Fax:
|+49 69 5050 60429
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Y2B3X8XMAPUH28
|EQS News ID:
|2441908
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441908 25.11.2026 CET/CEST
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