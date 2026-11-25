EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LIBERO has been nominated for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026



25.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG

Frankfurt am Main, 25 November 2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is responsible for the content of this press release.

LIBERO has been nominated for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026

LIBERO football finance AG announces its nomination for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026 in the Football Finance Services of the Year category.

LIBERO football finance AG has been informed that, with the LIBERO Exchange, it has been shortlisted for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award 2026 in the ‘Football Finance Services of the Year’ category. The Corporate Live Wire Global Awards are an annual business awards programme organised by the British publisher Corporate LiveWire, which recognises companies and professionals from key sectors. Following the 2025/26 edition, the 2026/27 awards cycle is currently underway. The winners will be announced in January 2027.

The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for facilitating any financing enquiries a football club may have. On the financing side, Libero has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund-based financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage, complete with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:

A diverse range of providers reduces costs for clubs

A solution to the problem of large loan limits

Easy formation of financing consortia

Rapid, high-quality assessment from the LIBERO network

Rapid decisions thanks to new financing providers

Systematic provision of data to lenders

Standardised rating system for football clubs (in development)

In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.

The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The nomination for the Corporate Live Wire Global Award in the Football Finance Services of the Year category is yet another huge, positive surprise for us. It demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”

Contact:

Dr Dirk Rogowski, Member of the Executive Board, dr@lff.ag

About LIBERO football finance AG

LIBERO football finance AG, which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing comprehensive support to football clubs on all matters relating to financing and profitability, and offers a full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this press release relate, amongst other things, to LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for increasing LIBERO’s value, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They depend on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a significant proportion of its revenue and holds a significant proportion of its assets; the price performance of assets and developments in market volatility; the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model; the reliability of its risk management principles, procedures and methods; risks arising from changes in legislation; and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contact:Dr. Dirk Rogowskidr@Libero-football-finance.com