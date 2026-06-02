EQS-News: LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026



02.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG

Frankfurt am Main, 2 June 2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026

LIBERO football finance AG announces its nomination for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category

LIBERO football finance AG has been informed that, with the LIBERO Exchange, it is on the shortlist for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category. The Investment Excellence Award is presented by Wealth & Finance International.

The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a football club may have. On the financing side, Libero has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage with a brief profile. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:

A diverse range of providers reduces costs for clubs

Solution to the problem of large loan limits

Easy formation of financing consortia

Short-term, qualitative assessment from the LIBERO network

Quick decisions thanks to new financing providers

Systematic data provision for lenders

Standardised rating for football clubs (in progress)

In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.

The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The nomination for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category was a huge, positive surprise for us. It once again demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”

Contact:

Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag

About LIBERO football finance AG

Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing comprehensive support to football clubs on all financing and profitability matters and offers a full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this announcement relate, amongst other things, to LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for value creation at LIBERO, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They are dependent on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a significant portion of its revenue and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price development of assets and the development of market volatility, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve the business model, the reliability of its risk management principles, procedures and methods, risks arising from changes in legislation, and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contact:Dr. Dirk Rogowskidr@Libero-football-finance.com