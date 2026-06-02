LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
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02.06.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026
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EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, 2 June 2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026
LIBERO football finance AG announces its nomination for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category
LIBERO football finance AG has been informed that, with the LIBERO Exchange, it is on the shortlist for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category. The Investment Excellence Award is presented by Wealth & Finance International.
The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a football club may have. On the financing side, Libero has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage with a brief profile. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:
In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.
The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The nomination for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the Innovation in Finance category was a huge, positive surprise for us. It once again demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”
Contact:
Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 5050 604247
|Fax:
|+49 69 5050 60429
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2337238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337238 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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