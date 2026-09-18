LIBERO football finance Aktie

LIBERO football finance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22

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18.09.2026 09:03:03

EQS-News: LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026

18.09.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG

Frankfurt am Main, 18 September 2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of this press release.

LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026

LIBERO football finance AG announces that it has been awarded the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the category ‘Most Innovative Sports Finance Company 2026 – Europe’.

LIBERO football finance AG was honoured in particular for its proprietary LIBERO Exchange platform. The Investment Excellence Award is presented by Wealth & Finance International. Further information can be found at: https://wealthandfinance.digital/winners/libero-football-finance-ag

The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for facilitating any financing enquiries a football club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund-based financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage, complete with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:

  • A diverse range of providers reduces costs for clubs
  • A solution to the problem of large loan limits
  • Easy formation of financing consortia
  • Rapid, high-quality assessment from the LIBERO network
  • Rapid decisions thanks to new financing providers
  • Systematic provision of data to lenders
  • Standardised rating system for football clubs (in development)

In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.

The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “Winning the Investment Excellence Award 2026 is a very pleasant surprise for us. It once again demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”

Contact:

Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag

About LIBERO football finance AG

Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing comprehensive support to football clubs on all matters relating to financing and profitability, and offers a full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this announcement relate, amongst other things, to LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for value creation at LIBERO, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They depend on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a significant proportion of its revenue and holds a significant proportion of its assets; the price performance of assets and the development of market volatility; the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model; the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods; risks arising from changes in legislation; and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.


Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com

18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 5050 604247
Fax: +49 69 5050 60429
E-mail: info@libero-football-finance.com
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900Y2B3X8XMAPUH28
EQS News ID: 2401302

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401302  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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