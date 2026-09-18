LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
|
18.09.2026 09:03:03
EQS-News: LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026
|
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, 18 September 2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026
LIBERO football finance AG announces that it has been awarded the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the category ‘Most Innovative Sports Finance Company 2026 – Europe’.
LIBERO football finance AG was honoured in particular for its proprietary LIBERO Exchange platform. The Investment Excellence Award is presented by Wealth & Finance International. Further information can be found at: https://wealthandfinance.digital/winners/libero-football-finance-ag
The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for facilitating any financing enquiries a football club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund-based financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage, complete with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:
In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.
The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “Winning the Investment Excellence Award 2026 is a very pleasant surprise for us. It once again demonstrates the strength and innovation of our offering.”
Contact:
Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com
18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 5050 604247
|Fax:
|+49 69 5050 60429
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Y2B3X8XMAPUH28
|EQS News ID:
|2401302
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401302 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AG
|
09:03
|EQS-News: LIBERO receives the Investment Excellence Award 2026 (EQS Group)
|
09:03
|EQS-News: LIBERO erhält Investment Excellence Award 2026 (EQS Group)
|
02.06.26
|EQS-News: LIBERO has been nominated for the Investment Excellence Award 2026 (EQS Group)
|
02.06.26
|EQS-News: LIBERO ist nominiert für den Investment Excellence Award 2026 (EQS Group)
|
08.05.26
|EQS-News: LIBERO wird am World Football Summit in Madrid teilnehmen (EQS Group)
|
08.05.26
|EQS-News: LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid (EQS Group)
|
07.05.26
|EQS-HV: LIBERO football finance AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.06.2026 in Berlin mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
24.04.26
|EQS-News: Die LIBERO football finance AG informiert über die Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LIBERO football finance AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LIBERO football finance AG
|0,17
|0,59%