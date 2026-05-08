LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
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08.05.2026 08:00:43
EQS-News: LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid
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EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Market Launch
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, 8 May 2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid
LIBERO football finance AG announces its participation in the World Football Summit in Madrid on 15 and 16 September 2026
LIBERO football finance AG will present the LIBERO Exchange platform to a wide audience at the World Football Summit in Madrid in September 2026. Following the SPOBIS Congress in February 2026, LIBERO’s business operations commenced as planned. The company announced this on 17 March 2026. The recent signing of a contract with a club investor from Asia has prompted LIBERO to extend its offering to clubs and investors outside Europe as early as 2026. The World Football Summit in Madrid will mark the official launch of this initiative.
The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a football club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage with a brief profile. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:
In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.
The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The signing of an exclusive contract with a club investor from Asia demonstrates the strength of our offering. We can provide exactly what is in demand: personal contacts, qualitative assessments, legal expertise and access to financing solutions. That is why the World Football Summit in Madrid is exactly the right platform to take our offering beyond Europe and out into the world.”
Contact:
Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,
Disclaimer
08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 5050 604247
|Fax:
|+49 69 5050 60429
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2323644
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323644 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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