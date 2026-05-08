EQS-News: LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Conference/Market Launch

LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid



08.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG

Frankfurt am Main, 8 May 2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO to attend the World Football Summit in Madrid

LIBERO football finance AG announces its participation in the World Football Summit in Madrid on 15 and 16 September 2026

LIBERO football finance AG will present the LIBERO Exchange platform to a wide audience at the World Football Summit in Madrid in September 2026. Following the SPOBIS Congress in February 2026, LIBERO’s business operations commenced as planned. The company announced this on 17 March 2026. The recent signing of a contract with a club investor from Asia has prompted LIBERO to extend its offering to clubs and investors outside Europe as early as 2026. The World Football Summit in Madrid will mark the official launch of this initiative.

The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a football club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing – squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs – are featured on the LIBERO homepage with a brief profile. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:

A diverse range of providers reduces costs for clubs

A solution to the problem of large loan limits

Easy formation of financing consortia

Short-term, qualitative assessment from the LIBERO network

Quick decisions thanks to new financing providers

Systematic data provision for lenders

Standardised rating for football clubs (in progress)

In addition to financing matters, football clubs and club investors can also post all other service enquiries on the LIBERO Exchange.

The CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, Dr Dirk Rogowski, comments: “The signing of an exclusive contract with a club investor from Asia demonstrates the strength of our offering. We can provide exactly what is in demand: personal contacts, qualitative assessments, legal expertise and access to financing solutions. That is why the World Football Summit in Madrid is exactly the right platform to take our offering beyond Europe and out into the world.”

Contact:

Dr Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag

About LIBERO football finance AG

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing comprehensive support to football clubs on all matters relating to financing and profitability, and offers a full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this press release relate, among other things, to LIBERO’s expected future business development, expected efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for increasing LIBERO’s value, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They depend on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a significant portion of its revenue and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price development of assets and the development of market volatility, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve the business model, the reliability of its risk management principles, procedures and methods, risks arising from changes in legislation, and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.